CNS praises young Taiwanese entrepreneur's commitment to work as a "rural youth" in Sichuan

China News Service (CNS) praised young Taiwanese entrepreneur Lin Shuren's commitment to working as a "rural youth" in the local development in Daliang Mountains of China's southwest province of Sichuan, according to an article issued by China News Network, an affiliated internet service agency of CNS, here on Thursday.

Lin, who graduated from the School of International Relations of Peking University to pursue a doctorate in 2013, told CNS that he did not expect he would be so "deep-rooted" in the development of Daliang Mountains area.

Lin's working in Daliang Mountains

Now he already adapted to the managing role of a local rural development company and decided to take rural development as his lifelong career.

"My story is very simple. I went from Taipei to Beijing and then to Daliang Mountains, from a Peking University PhD to a 'rural youth' in the area", Lin said, explaining that "rural youth" means he consider himself only as an ordinary young man rooted in the local rural development.

From knowing nothing about Daliang Mountains to learning simple local ethnic Yi language such as "Zimogeni (good luck)" and "Kashasha (thank you)", the young Taiwanese gradually integrated into the local community.

As a new generation of Taiwanese businessmen, Lin was more willing to be innovative than his relatively traditional father. He said that he wanted to further integrate tourism into his agriculture business based on the local olive industry.

"A truly diversified development in the rural areas", said Lin.

To realize this idea, Lin established a farmer training center in Daliang Mountains in 2021 to teach local farmers on olive planting techniques, covering fertilization, management, pruning, harvesting and other skills.

Taiwan has advanced practice and experience in rural development and rural entrepreneurship, Lin told CNS, adding that he is very willing to bring these practice and experiences to the mainland market.

