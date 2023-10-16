COCA-COLA, RECKITT, CIGNA HEALTHCARE, PEPSICO, DIAGEO, DFI RETAIL GROUP, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING TO HEADLINE 2023 WORLD EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

World's Most successful Companies to collaborate and exchange best practices on leadership, DEI and success.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that top executives from the world's most successful companies led by key partners The Coca-Cola Company, Reckitt, Cigna Healthcare, PepsiCo, Diageo, DFI Retail Group and Fine Hygienic Holding will share their best practices and strategies for success at the 2023 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women at The St. Regis Singapore on Nov 16, 2023.

This ninth annual world edition of the summit to be held in Singapore (and the 34th international edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®) will bring together leaders from the world of business, not-for-profit and government to share and learn cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. The agenda will cover a range of topics essential to success for leaders– career and business trends, success secrets of the most inspirational women leaders, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion challenge featuring the world's best companies competing, inspirational role models for inclusion sharing their best practices for building champion, inclusive organizations and businesses and HORP's famed speed mentoring module.

Company teams or individual delegates can sign up at preferential rates at

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2023/

Speakers for the 2023 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® include Christina Ruggiero, President, Global Nutrition Category, The Coca-Cola Company; Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO -ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt; Natalia Shuman, Group Executive Vice President, Europe/Asia and Group Operating Council Member, Eurofins; Ng Tian Chong, CEO Singtel Singapore; Larisa Okeke Beckhouse, CMO, Singapore & Hong Kong and Global Head of Research & Insights, International Health, Cigna Healthcare; Susan Hughes, President - Asia Pacific, Automation Solutions, Emerson; Susan Cui, Vice President – APAC CIO, PepsiCo; Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo; Serene Seow, Managing Director, 7-Eleven, DFI Retail Group; Colonel Vicky Wang, Chief Human Resources Officer, Digital and Intelligence Service, Singapore Armed Forces; Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President – Skin & Personal Care and Executive Sponsor Equality & Inclusion; Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa; Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group; Alex von Behr, President vBAssociates, Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever; Anca Vasilescu, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Accenture; Adeline Kim, Country Manager Singapore and Brunei, Visa; Keri Glenday, Global Customer Director, The Coca-Cola Company; Surya Rai, HR Head, ASEAN, Japan, Korea and Greater China, Reckitt; Daria Schoina, Senior Marketing Manager, Cigna Healthcare; Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, etc.

The 2023 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD– the 10-year initiative (started in mid 2020), led by HORP and several global Companies to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

Christina Ruggiero, President, Global Nutrition category, The Coca-Cola Company, shared "The Coca-Cola Company is proud to be accelerating gender equity at all levels of our organization and within the communities we serve. As a founding and world sponsor of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky ®, we are delighted to continue to support this unique forum that trains, inspires, and enables women in leadership across industries."

Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Commented Larisa Okeke Beckhouse, CMO, Singapore & Hong Kong and Global Head of Research & Insights, International Health, Cigna Healthcare; "Gender equality is a fundamental priority in everything we do at Cigna Healthcare - it is deeply ingrained in our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive organization. We deeply believe in helping create a better future as trailblazers, built on the vitality of every individual and community."

Michael Song, SVP and CHRO, APAC Sector, PepsiCo shared, "We are committed to increasing our gender diversity and have set a global goal to reach gender parity in management roles by 2025. Diversity unlocks our ability to further innovate for our consumers, deliver first class service for our customers, and cultivate a workforce that reflects our communities. We are proud to be associated with Break the ceiling touch the sky® since its inception in 2015."

Shared Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo; "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of the 2023 World Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®. At Diageo, we champion inclusion and diversity across our business, at every level, everywhere. I am especially proud of the Inclusion & Diversity work we have done so far across Diageo Southeast Asia to #SEATheFutureFirst aligned with our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress ESG ambitions. Not only from the diverse talent we recruit, develop and retain, and the way we source services and portray diversity through our brands, but also the skill & empowerment programs we have provided to women and disadvantaged groups to increase employability and improve livelihoods."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding, "Diversity equals better business. More women at the top is a proven business builder. At Fine Hygienic Holding we have proven just that seeing a huge corresponding jump in business results as we have increased our women in leadership representation across levels.. Diversity is having a transformational impact on our relationships with customers and our business. We are delighted to continue our pioneering partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky® not just for the 2023 world edition but also for the Middle East Edition."

Victor Mills, Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) commented, "The Chamber is proud to be an Industry Partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and has been for the last nine years as we believe in gender equality, equal pay and the positive power of inclusion. I encourage you to attend this important annual summit. It attracts some of the very best international business leaders who share their experiences and the positive power of diverse work teams and company boards. Anyone who wants to know how inclusiveness in the workplace makes for better and more successful businesses should take time out to attend. It is inspirational and it will be well worth your time."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" – the book that inspired the global summit. "The World Edition is our signature forum held annually to equip leaders with the best tools and techniques for success, learning across industries and organizations – bringing leaders the best practices not just from a single industry but across multiple industries, geographies and perspectives. In the multi-polar world we work in today, bringing these unique best practices and perspectives together is critical to business success!

Founded in 2015, the world edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the signature edition of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® series of summits held across the world. Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 40000 leaders (especially women leaders and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success.

The 2023 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its partners a host of Associations and Chambers of Commerce including Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), AmCham Singapore, AustCham Singapore, BritCham Singapore, EU-ASEAN Business Council, Singapore Council of Womens' Organizations (SCWO), etc. Preferential Delegate rates apply to these Industry Partners.

Companies interested in joining as Participating Companies for the 2023 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® may sign up at

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2023/

Companies interested in leading as Sponsors may email [email protected]

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive development and the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, @BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations to build competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business.

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.