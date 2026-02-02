Cochin Shipyard Limited Invites Global Expressions of Interest for Empanelment of Territorial Representatives

KOCHI, India, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a premier Government of India enterprise, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from internationally reputed companies, firms, or agencies for empanelment as Territorial Representatives for ship repair and refit projects across key global markets.

This initiative is part of CSL's strategic efforts to strengthen its global outreach and deliver world-class ship repair, refit, and conversion services to international customers. The empanelled Territorial Representatives will support CSL by leveraging local market intelligence, promoting its ship repair capabilities, and facilitating business development within their respective regions.

In the initial phase, CSL intends to appoint Territorial Representatives for the following key global clusters (1) Norway, Sweden, and Finland, (2) United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark, (3) Greece and Cyprus, (4) GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), (5) Singapore and Malaysia, (6) Hong Kong and Vietnam and (7) South Korea and Japan. Successful applicants will be granted exclusive rights to promote CSL's ship repair services within their assigned territories, subject to satisfactory performance and adherence to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Commenting on the initiative, a CSL spokesperson said that this empanelment initiative aligns with their long-term vision to enhance Cochin Shipyard's global footprint and provide customers worldwide with seamless access to CSL's ship repair and refit expertise

Interested parties are required to submit their EoI on or before 1500 Hrs IST on 05 February 2026.

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, scope of work, and submission guidelines is available on the Cochin Shipyard Limited website (Tender ID: CSL/SRP/324/2026) and the Government of India Central Public Procurement Portal (Tender ID: 2026_CSL_824799_1).

About Cochin Shipyard Limited:

Cochin Shipyard Limited is India's largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility, offering comprehensive ship repair, refit, and conversion services to domestic and international clients.

Media Contact:

Naveen Raveendran

Manager (SRC & BD Commercial)

Cochin Shipyard Limited

[email protected]

+91 8138917184

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874522/Cochin_Shipyard_Limited.jpg

SOURCE Cochin Shipyard Limited