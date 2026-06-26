Coda and EKRAF Open New Global Pathways for Indonesian Game Developers

This collaboration equips local creative talent with the monetization infrastructure, networks, and market access needed to compete globally.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital commerce, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (EKRAF) aimed at accelerating the growth of Indonesia's gaming ecosystem.

Through the partnership, EKRAF and Coda will work together to equip Indonesian game developers with the knowledge, tools, and commercial capabilities needed to scale their businesses, reach global audiences, and compete internationally. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Indonesia's position as a leading hub for game development and digital creativity.

The MoU builds on the existing collaboration between Coda and EKRAF. With EKRAF's endorsement, these efforts have ranged from enhancing the capabilities of more than 70 local developers through the Global Game Jam Pre-Workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia to expanding the international reach of Indonesian-made games through Codashop, Coda's marketplace for in-game and digital content purchases. Beyond supporting developers, Coda and EKRAF will continue to promote digital literacy and safer online gaming experiences through initiatives such as the "Guard Your Game" campaign, which helps players identify and avoid online scams.

The initiative aligns with the Government's vision of developing a commercially driven, resilient, and internationally competitive gaming industry that can showcase Indonesian talent on the global stage.

Empowering the Next-Generation of Game Creators

Coda CEO Shane Happach said, "Indonesia is home to a vibrant and fast-growing community of game developers. While creative talent is abundant, building a successful games business requires access to the right infrastructure, networks, and commercial opportunities. Through this partnership with EKRAF, we want to help more developers navigate that journey. By expanding access to the tools, expertise, and connections needed to grow, we hope to help more Indonesian studios build sustainable businesses and reach players around the world."

"Coda was founded in Indonesia, and we remain deeply committed to the country's digital and creative economy. We are proud to partner with EKRAF to help the next generation of Indonesian developers build globally competitive businesses and succeed in international markets."

Seizing Opportunities in a Rapidly Expanding Market[1]

Indonesia's gaming industry generated more than USD 1.1 billion in revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, according to Niko Partners. As the market grows, the way players discover and purchase content is changing. Across Southeast Asia, 38% of mobile game revenue now comes from out-of-app payments, up from 21% just two years ago. Consumer behavior is shifting alongside it, with digital wallets used by 55% of paying mobile gamers and carrier billing used by nearly one in four. These trends highlight the growing importance of localized payment and commerce solutions that help publishers reach more players and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Through its collaboration with EKRAF, Coda aims to help Indonesian developers capitalize on these opportunities by providing the tools, expertise, and infrastructure needed to grow their businesses and reach audiences both at home and abroad.

Irene Umar, Deputy Minister of Creative Economy/Deputy Head of the Creative Economy Agency, said this collaboration is a reflection of the Indonesian Government's commitment to supporting the growth of the national gaming industry, while reinforcing the shared commitment between the public and private sectors to build a globally competitive gaming ecosystem.

"The collaboration between Coda, Ekraf, and game developers across Indonesia is beyond a memorandum of understanding signed on paper. It is a formal step that demonstrates the seriousness and commitment between the Government and industry players like Coda."

"For every game developer here, Indonesia is not just a country with a vast player range or a promising target market. Through strengthening this ecosystem, we want to prove that we are capable not only of winning world championships as players, but also of commanding the global market as world-class creators."

Looking ahead, Coda and EKRAF will explore additional initiatives to support the sustainable growth of Indonesia's digital creative industry. Together, the two organizations aim to help Indonesian creators access global opportunities while supporting the long-term growth, resilience and competitiveness of Indonesia's gaming industry.

Founded in Indonesia and headquartered in Singapore, Coda has evolved into a global digital commerce platform operating in more than 80 markets and supporting over 400 payment methods. Through solutions including Coda Webstore, Codapay, Coda Consumer Platforms such as Codashop and Coda Distribution, the company connects publishers and brands with hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.

Indonesia continues to play a significant role in Coda's business, contributing approximately 22% of global revenue. Between May 2025 and March 2026, Coda's flagship consumer platform, Codashop Indonesia, attracted an average of more than 13 million monthly visits and served over 1 million monthly buyers.

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in monetization, distribution, and commerce, trusted by the biggest names in gaming, entertainment, and technology, including Activision, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Moonton.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Coda operates with 650+ employees worldwide, with core hubs in Asia and Europe. Coda combines payments, Merchant of Record, commerce, distribution, and rewards across B2B and B2C to drive global revenue growth for brands and publishers.

Coda's products include Codapay, which provides access to 400+ payment methods across 80+ markets through a single API integration; Coda Webstore, which powers fully customized direct-to-consumer storefronts; Coda Consumer Platforms, including Codashop, Recharge.com, and Startselect.com; Coda Distribution, which extends reach through a network of commerce partners; and Giftcloud, a UK-based B2B rewards business serving enterprise customers across Europe.

In August 2025, Coda acquired Recharge, Europe's leading prepaid platform, significantly expanding its European footprint and direct-to-consumer capabilities across prepaid top-ups and gift cards.

Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, Smash Capital and GIC, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co.

SOURCE Coda