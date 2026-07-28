Coda's Direct-to-Consumer Commerce Solution Now Available Through Unity IAP SDK

Unity IAP 5.4 brings direct-to-consumer commerce into the Unity Dashboard, with Coda as a payment provider, making it easier for developers to launch branded webstores and grow revenue beyond the app stores.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital monetization and distribution, announced that its payment platform is now integrated with Unity's direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution now available through Unity IAP 5.4, giving game developers a faster path to building and scaling a D2C business.

Developers can now activate Coda directly from the Unity Dashboard to:

Accept local payment methods through a single global integration with Codapay

Scale globally with Coda, managing payments, tax, fraud, compliance, and Merchant of Record services

With Codapay, Unity developers can accept more than 400 local and global payment methods across 80+ markets. That means reaching more paying players, improving payment access in markets where cards are not the default, and expanding into new markets without building payment integrations country by country.

This means game developers can:

Reach more paying players with the local payment methods they already use and trust

Grow direct revenue across 80+ markets through a single global integration

Launch in new markets faster without integrating and managing payment methods one by one

Scale with Coda, managing payments, tax, fraud, and regulatory compliance through its Merchant of Record services

"Game studios should be able to sell to players anywhere in the world," said Shane Happach, Chief Executive Officer of Coda. "Coda has spent more than a decade building the payment reach and local infrastructure to make that possible. Bringing Coda into Unity's D2C commerce solution gives studios a faster way to reach more paying players, grow direct revenue, and expand into new markets."

The launch builds on the partnership announced between Coda and Unity earlier this year, bringing Coda's global payments infrastructure directly into the tools developers already use to manage their games.

For studios looking to grow direct revenue, payment reach matters. Players are more likely to buy when they can pay in the ways they know and use every day. With Coda, Unity developers can now reach players across some of the world's largest and fastest-growing games markets through a simple integration.

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in monetization, distribution, and commerce, trusted by the biggest names in gaming, entertainment, and technology, including Activision, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Moonton. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Coda operates with 600+ employees worldwide, with core hubs in Asia and Europe. Coda combines payments, commerce, distribution, and rewards to drive global revenue growth for brands and publishers.

Coda's products include Codapay, which provides access to 400+ payment methods across 80+ markets through a single API integration; Coda Webstore, which powers fully customized direct-to-consumer storefronts; Coda Consumer Platforms, including Codashop, Recharge.com, and Startselect.com; Coda Distribution, which extends reach through a network of commerce partners; and Giftcloud, a UK-based rewards business serving enterprise customers across Europe.

Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, Smash Capital, and GIC, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co.

SOURCE Coda