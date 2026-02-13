Coda Launches Regional Anti-Scam Campaign to Help Gamers Stay Ahead of Online Scams

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution, has partnered with Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (EKRAF) to launch 'Guard Your Game', an anti-scam awareness campaign designed to help Indonesian gamers spot, avoid, and report common online fraud tactics in gaming commerce.

As online gaming continues to grow into a vibrant digital economy, scammers are increasingly targeting players through phishing links, fake reward claims, impersonation, and fraudulent top-up offers, often disguised to look like trusted platforms. Guard Your Game equips consumers with practical knowledge and tools to protect themselves, including guidance on how to identify fraudulent websites impersonating legitimate services such as Coda's digital content marketplace, Codashop .

The launch of Guard Your Game in Indonesia marks the start of Coda's wider regional campaign to combat scams across Southeast Asia and support a safer ecosystem for gamers to play and pay. Gamers can also access Coda's Online Safety URL Checker to verify legitimate websites and avoid scam or impersonation links: https://www.coda.co/online-safety/

The initiative comes amid rising online fraud across Indonesia's digital economy. According to the Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK), e-commerce fraud was the most frequently reported scam category as of November 2025, with 64,933 reports and losses of IDR 1.14 trillion. Impersonation scams and fake calls followed, accounting for 39,978 reports and IDR 1.54 trillion in losses. Phishing attempts and malicious APK files distributed via messaging platforms were also widely reported. Overall, OJK noted that public losses from online scams reached Rp7.9 trillion over the past year from more than 350,000 reports.

Endorsed by EKRAF, Guard Your Game reflects a shared commitment to strengthening digital awareness and supporting safer online experiences within Indonesia's fast-growing creative economy. By combining public education, practical tools, and collaboration with government partners, the campaign aims to build long-term digital resilience among gamers and reduce exposure to fraudulent schemes.

Liz Adam, VP Corporate Affairs at Coda, said: "At Coda, we believe that a truly trusted digital ecosystem is built on informed users. This anti-scam campaign is a testament to our proactive commitment to consumer protection, empowering individuals with the critical knowledge and tools needed to detect and avoid fraudulent sites. With Guard Your Game, our aim is not just to mitigate risk, but to enable our users to navigate the digital world with confidence, fostering a safer collective environment for everyone online."

Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy Chairman for Digital and Technology Creativity at the Indonesian Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency, added: "The rapid growth of Indonesia's gaming and digital content subsectors presents significant opportunities for creativity, innovation, and contributions to the development of the creative economy. However, as digital participation continues to expand, strengthening public and user awareness of fraud risks - particularly among gamers - has become increasingly crucial. We highly appreciate initiatives such as Coda's Guard Your Game campaign, which helps gamers have more awareness and understanding in recognizing and avoiding scams on gaming transactions. This collaboration between the Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency and Coda reflects the shared responsibility between government and industry in building a convenient, inclusive, and safe digital creative economy ecosystem."

To follow the campaign on Codashop social channels, visit:

Codashop Indonesia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop.idofficial/

Codashop Philippines Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_ph/

Codashop Malaysia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_my/

Codashop Singapore Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_sg/

For more information and to access the anti-scam resources, please visit: https://www.coda.co/online-safety/

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 550+ Codans around the globe.

