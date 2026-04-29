Coda Expands Anti-Scam Push with Latest Guard Your Game Campaign

Two months after its regional launch, Coda is deepening its anti-scam push with 'Guard Your Game.' The campaign, backed by Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy, returns with a new video featuring mascot Codee, rolling out across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution, today marks the next phase of its Guard Your Game anti-scam campaign with the release of a new video across its regional social media channels. The video brings back Codee, Coda's anti-scam mascot, to continue the conversation on keeping gamers safe online, with practical steps players to protect themselves from bad actors when making digital purchases.

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The release follows the February 2026 launch of Guard Your Game, which introduced a suite of consumer education resources, including a localized Anti-Scam Booklet and Coda's Online Safety URL Checker, endorsed by Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy (EKRAF). The campaign now extends its reach through a new social media video, bringing Codee's guidance to audiences in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore in English and Bahasa Indonesia.

Codee returns to take on scammers

First introduced as part of the Guard Your Game launch, Codee gives a face to Coda's anti-scam campaign, bringing a bit of fun and familiarity to fraud awareness amongst gamers.. The new video picks up where the campaign's booklet and online resources left off, walking gamers through how to spot common red flags: unsolicited reward notifications, suspicious links, and sites impersonating trusted platforms like Codashop, Coda's digital content marketplace.

The video also reinforces the use of Coda's Online Safety URL Checker at coda.co/online-safety, which allows gamers to verify whether a website is legitimate before engaging with it, a key tool introduced during Phase 1 of the campaign.

A persistent threat across Southeast Asia

Across Southeast Asia, digital scams have become increasingly rampant, and Indonesian gamers are among the most targeted. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) State of Scams in Southeast Asia 2025 report found that nearly two-thirds of Indonesian adults encountered a scam in the past year, with one in three falling victim, and total losses in Indonesia alone estimated at IDR 49 trillion (approximately US$3.3 billion) over the past 12 months. Impersonation scams, fake reward claims, and phishing links targeting digital commerce platforms are among the most reported tactics, and the pattern is consistent across the markets where Guard Your Game is now active.

"At Coda, our commitment to safe and secure transactions goes hand in hand with delivering the best possible experience to gamers," says Liz Adam, VP of Corporate Affairs at Coda. "Guard Your Game is a direct expression of that commitment. Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, and we must do the same in how we educate and protect consumers. This video is a deliberate step to reach gamers where they are and instil ongoing vigilance against bad actors. We want every player across to transact with confidence, and to know exactly what to do when something does not look right."

"This continued Guard Your Game campaign is a strong example of how industry and government can work together to build a safer digital environment for users. As Indonesia's creative economy scales, there is an increasing urgency to protect our consumers, including those in the gaming community. We appreciate Coda's creative approach in bringing back Codee as a key mascot to increase awareness of what safety should look like in online gaming. It is this kind of long-term investment in consumer awareness that builds the trust necessary for our creative economy sector to thrive. By localizing this regional initiative, the campaign ensures that vital online safety education resonates at a grassroots level, reinforcing our shared commitment to protect gamers and users in Indonesia and Southeast Asia." Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy Chairman for Digital and Technology Creativity, Indonesian Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (EKRAF).

Follow the campaign

The Guard Your Game video is available now on Codashop's social channels across all four markets:

Codashop Indonesia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop.idofficial/

Codashop Philippines Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_ph/

Codashop Malaysia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_my/

Codashop Singapore Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codashop_sg/

For anti-scam resources and to use the Online Safety URL Checker, visit: https://www.coda.co/online-safety/

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. We're trusted by 300+ publishers—including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games—to grow their audiences and revenue worldwide. Our out-of-app solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store; Codapay, which enables seamless direct payments through a single API integration on publishers' websites; Codashop, the go-to marketplace for millions of gamers to purchase in-game content; and Distribution, which extends content reach through a network of trusted commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 550+ Codans around the globe. Coda recently acquired Recharge, Europe's leading prepaid payments platform. Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co.

SOURCE Coda