Codashop Celebrates Ramadan in Indonesia with Exciting Deals, Elevating Rewards

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codashop is spreading the season of giving with its exclusive Ramadan Deals on Deals promo in Indonesia, catering to one of its largest markets with a high-Muslim population. This marketing initiative will encompass a range of captivating consumer campaigns across various payment channels, publishers, and a brand partnership, promising an unparalleled top-up experience for all.

Participants are in for a treat as they top up their favorite gaming titles on Codashop, such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Free Fire. The rewards include enticing offers like cashback deals, bonus data, and more from Coda's official partners, ensuring every user gets the maximum value for their transactions.

Notably, Codashop is launching a special two-week 'upsized campaign' from April 1 to 12, 2024, highlighted by a Top Spender program brimming with exciting rewards. In this "all-out" campaign, lucky participants stand a chance to win a sleek new smartphone and exclusive merchandise bundles. This reaffirms Codashop's commitment to elevating the gaming experience not only for players but also for publishers and payment channel partners, cementing its position as the go-to platform this Ramadan.

"We're excited to introduce our Ramadan Deals on Deals campaign, a celebration of generosity and community spirit during this sacred time. By rewarding players and bolstering support for publishers and payment channels, we aim to enhance the gaming experience while spreading joy in this season of giving." - Mukul Chawla, Managing Director for Global Partnerships - APAC at Coda.

Indonesian users can anticipate a plethora of rewards as partner campaigns roll out enticing incentives to boost top-ups.

Coda's Top Spender Campaign:

Codashop's Top Spender Campaign awards five lucky winners with the prestigious Infinix NOTE 40 SERIES Smartphone, valued at Rp 2,600,000. This device is perfectly equipped for intense MOBA or FPS battles.

The Coda Super Gamer Bundle will reward 15 winners with an exclusive goodie bag (comprising a bag, cap, and shirt) worth Rp 500,000.

Cashback:



ShopeePay offers an irresistible promotion where users can enjoy up to Rp 20,000 in cashback when utilizing the ShopeePay app, with Rp 30,000 minimum spend on MLBB or Free Fire. GoPay subscribers can get up to 90% cashback with Rp10,000 minimum spend.

There's more! LINE rewards users with 20% cashback (max. Rp 50,000) with a minimum spend of Rp 50,000.

Bonus Data:

Those who use XL and Axis can get bonus data of up to 3GB for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and PUBG Mobile, while Tri and Indosat offer gamers bonus data of up to 5GB for all titles.

Bonus Diamonds:



Doku Wallet patrons can cop 40 MLBB Diamonds for a minimum transaction of Rp 50,000 using their Permata Virtual Account.

Bonus Tokens:

Football fans can also rejoice as Top Eleven rewards users with up to 40% Bonus Tokens when they top up.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals during the season of giving. Top up at Codashop to start farming your rewards. For the most updated list of offers and comprehensive information on the Terms & Conditions, refer to this link .

