"Coffee Dripper Switch Sunrise" Released in "Kenji Sakaguchi x HARIO Collaboration" Reproducing Japanese Sunrise in Traditional Craft Arita Ware

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIO CO., LTD., headquartered in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, hereinafter "HARIO," has unveiled the "Coffee Dripper Switch Sunrise," a new product designed under the supervision of renowned coffee roaster and actor Kenji Sakaguchi. He operates his coffee business with the mission of "sharing the wonders of coffee with as many people as possible," and has collaborated with HARIO to "spread the joy, fun, and depth of coffee." The product will be available for purchase on November 15 in Taiwan.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105322/202411059383/_prw_PI3fl_1R3Fqh9b.jpg

The "Coffee Dripper Switch Sunrise" features a fine ceramic dripper and a unique holder equipped with a switch, allowing for versatile use between the immersion method, which soaks coffee grounds in hot water, and the traditional drip method, allowing for a two-way brewing experience. As a result, it is possible to bring out the flavor of various coffee beans easily.

A distinctive feature of the design is that it is a motif of the coastal landscape of Kujukurihama beach, Chiba Prefecture, where Mr. Sakaguchi operates his roastery. The dripper is elegantly dyed in a "sunrise gradation," while the holder draws inspiration from a sandy beach, together evoking the sensation of savoring coffee under the warm morning sun amidst the gentle sea breeze. The dripper part is carefully crafted one by one by artisans in Arita Town, Saga Prefecture, a town of Arita ware that boasts a 400-year history. At the prototype stage, creating a gradation on the porcelain was difficult, so many improvements were made to create a natural shade from blue to orange. This product is a testament to Japanese craftsmanship, showcasing the exquisite gradations unique to porcelain in a stunning masterpiece.

Product Information

https://www.hario.com.tw/?product=sunrise%e7%a3%81%e7%9f%b3%e6%b5%b8%e6%bc%ac%e5%bc%8f%e6%bf%be%e6%9d%af200-%e5%9d%82%e5%8f%a3%e6%86%b2%e4%ba%8c

Event Information

Coffee Dripper Switch Sunrise will be released and sold at Taiwan International Coffee Show 2024 from November 15 to 18 in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Outline of Taiwan International Coffee Show 2024

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 1st floor, Booth J 604

Period: November 15 (Fri.) - 18 (Mon.)

Taiwan International Coffee Show 2024 official website: https://www.chanchao.com.tw/coffee/en/

HARIO hopes to see every customer at the exhibition.

About HARIO

HARIO was founded in 1921 as a manufacturer of laboratory products made of heatproof glass. HARIO owns the only heatproof glass factory in Japan and manufactures a broad range of products that make people's daily lives happier and richer, including the V60, traditional coffee brewing tools such as syphons and French presses, tea items, and kitchen utensils.

For more information, please visit:

English: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411059383-O1-O15kKUoM.pdf

Traditional Chinese: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411059383-O2-3dFRgCCH.pdf

SOURCE HARIO CO., LTD.