Cohesity Expands Strategic Alliance with HPE to Deliver Industry-Leading Cyber Resilience, Data Protection, and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced a significant expansion to its seven-year strategic collaboration with HPE to further help customers improve cyber resilience, simplify hybrid cloud operations, and recover faster from disruption. The enhanced alliance introduces new resell agreements, deepens technical integrations, and strengthens joint go-to-market execution.

Together, HPE and Cohesity are aligning infrastructure, data protection, and recovery into a more comprehensive portfolio, enabling organizations to operate with greater confidence across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments.

Joint Offerings and Technology Integration

Cohesity to resell HPE Zerto Software

Cohesity will begin reselling HPE Zerto, offering customers continuous data protection (CDP) and near-instant recovery for virtualized and cloud workloads. By combining Zerto's ultra-low RPO and RTO recovery with Cohesity's AI-powered data security and cyber recovery platform, customers can protect applications continuously and recover rapidly from ransomware and operational outages.



Cohesity will begin reselling offering customers continuous data protection (CDP) and near-instant recovery for virtualized and cloud workloads. By combining Zerto's ultra-low RPO and RTO recovery with Cohesity's AI-powered data security and cyber recovery platform, customers can protect applications continuously and recover rapidly from ransomware and operational outages. HPE to resell Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity NetBackup

HPE will continue to resell Cohesity DataProtect as a modern data protection platform with purpose-built HPE storage and computer servers. In addition, HPE will begin reselling Cohesity NetBackup , optimized for deployment with modern, disaggregated backup and storage architectures, including HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 and HPE StoreOnce systems.



HPE will continue to resell Cohesity DataProtect as a modern data protection platform with purpose-built HPE storage and computer servers. In addition, HPE will begin reselling , optimized for deployment with modern, disaggregated backup and storage architectures, including and systems. Deepened integration with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software for virtualization and unified cloud management

Cohesity will deepen integration and enhance support for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software, to ensure enterprises are ready to deploy Cohesity solutions with HPE's virtualization and unified cloud management solutions. Availability is planned for mid-2026.

Strengthening a Proven Strategic Alliance

"This collaboration puts HPE and Cohesity in pole position to bring even more powerful and integrated cyber-resilient solutions to our customers," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, Cohesity. "Enterprises everywhere want to confidently and quickly protect and recover their most critical data, and that's precisely what we're going to enable by pairing HPE's trusted hybrid cloud infrastructure with Cohesity's AI-powered data security platform."

"Together, Cohesity and HPE are helping organizations modernize data protection while improving resilience and operational efficiency across hybrid and multicloud environments," said Fidelma Russo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Cloud, and CTO, HPE. "This collaboration supports a simplified hybrid cloud operating model that secures and manages data wherever it lives, with greater performance and flexibility."

To underscore the momentum of the relationship, HPE recently secured one of the most significant federal hybrid cloud modernization initiatives in the United States with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). DISA selected HPE to deploy a secure, sovereign cloud architecture leveraging HPE GreenLake with integrated data protection capabilities. The solution unifies fragmented legacy environments into a modern, cyber-resilient hybrid cloud supporting multiple security domains. Cohesity provides data protection and cyber resilience capabilities across the platform.

This program represents a long-term, large-scale agreement awarded to HPE, with Cohesity delivering data protection capabilities through a flexible, consumption-based model aligned with HPE GreenLake. The selection establishes Cohesity as a key provider of data protection capabilities for the program.

Regional Momentum

Cohesity recently named HPE as Cohesity's FY25 Europe OEM Partner of the Year, thanks to 177% year-over-year growth in software sales and major joint customer wins across leading European institutions. The expanded collaboration announced today builds on this momentum and reflects the increasing demand for integrated Cohesity-HPE solutions across the region and globally.

Availability

These offerings, including Cohesity's resale of HPE Zerto and HPE's resale of Cohesity NetBackup, are now available through authorized HPE and Cohesity partners.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world's data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cohesity