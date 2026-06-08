Cohesity Gains Access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview Through Project Glasswing

Strengthening the Cohesity Data Cloud platform to deliver greater cyber resilience for customers

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced that it has been granted access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview as a participant in Project Glasswing, Anthropic's initiative to secure the world's most critical software for the AI era. Cohesity will use the restricted frontier model to surface, validate, and remediate potential vulnerabilities across its platform and product portfolio.

"Many of the largest organizations in the world, including more than 70% of the Fortune Global 500 and some of the largest governments, rely on Cohesity for their data resilience. That responsibility drives everything we do," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, Cohesity. "Being part of Project Glasswing lets us put Mythos Preview to work directly on our platform, finding and fixing issues proactively, so we can maintain the resilience across our platform and product portfolio for the organizations that depend on us."

Project Glasswing gives organizations that build and operate critical software infrastructure access to Claude Mythos Preview.

For Cohesity, participation in the program is a natural extension of the company's security-first approach and its key role in helping enterprises achieve cyber resilience. By testing Mythos Preview against its own systems, Cohesity aims to shorten the window between when a vulnerability could exist and when it is remediated, as AI accelerates both the discovery and the weaponization of software flaws.

Findings from across the Project Glasswing partner community are shared so the broader security ecosystem can benefit.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world's data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including more than 70% of the Fortune Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cohesity