Cohesity Maestro: Data Protection, Recovery, and Security Intelligence -- Inside Existing Enterprise AI Workflows

Cohesity will deliver the industry's first headless data security architecture by extending protection, real-time telemetry, autonomous agents, and AI search directly into the AI-driven workflows enterprises have already built

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced Cohesity Maestro, making the full Cohesity Data Cloud — cyber resilience operations, real-time telemetry, autonomous agents, and Cohesity Gaia, its AI-powered enterprise search and knowledge engine — natively accessible through Model Context Protocol (MCP). With Cohesity Maestro, we're pioneering a headless architecture for cyber resilience — a capability no vendor in the industry has yet brought to market: one in which key Cohesity actions, telemetry signals, and data assets can be driven through agents, with no Cohesity interface required. Just as companies like Salesforce pioneered headless enterprise software, making their entire CRM platform commandable by external AI agents through open standards, Cohesity brings that same architectural shift to data security.

Built on the open MCP standard, Cohesity Maestro integrates natively with the AI platforms enterprises have already standardized on, including Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Google Gemini, without custom integrations or proprietary connectors. While some competitors have created a walled garden of agentic experience, Cohesity Maestro is open by design, giving enterprises broad choice over their AI stack and the flexibility to use the agentic tools best suited to their needs.

"Our customers have already chosen," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO, Cohesity. "Claude, Gemini, and GPT already run operations on these platforms, which grow in capability every day. Cohesity Maestro gives those platforms direct access to our data protection capabilities. No new console. No workflow changes. Just the power of Cohesity, wherever their AI already lives. This is what headless data protection looks like, and Cohesity is the first in our industry to deliver it."

Cohesity has long believed that technology should adapt to how people work, not the other way around. Cohesity's platform already has the ability to act as an Agent to drive autonomous actions and orchestration, all within the user experience of the platform. For example, Cohesity Copilot, launched in 2024, introduced natural-language administration for data protection before the industry followed suit. Cohesity RecoveryAgent, launched in 2025, delivered intelligent cyber recovery when others were still selling manual runbooks.

That conviction now points somewhere new. Enterprises aren't evaluating AI platforms anymore. They've chosen them. Their teams continue to build workflows around Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT that grow more capable every week. The question they're asking vendors isn't "can you give us AI?" It's simpler: can your product reach us where we already are?

For enterprises creating their own AI-driven workflows and assembling models, tools, and dashboards tailored to how their teams work, Cohesity Maestro fits inside whatever that looks like, while being governed by the same role-based access controls, authentication, and audit framework that apply to direct platform access. Cohesity doesn't prescribe the AI experience; it participates in the one customers are already building on their own security terms.

IT and security operations teams can now ask what changed across their environment in the last 24 hours and surface a prioritized view of business-critical risks and recovery gaps. From there, they can trigger restores, hunt threats, and orchestrate recovery directly from the AI tools they already use, without switching to a separate console.

With Cohesity Maestro, customers will have native access to Cohesity platform capabilities, including:[1]

Cyber resilience orchestration — data protection actions, including protection, restores, status, reporting, query status, recovery groups, blueprints, threat hunting, and more

— data protection actions, including protection, restores, status, reporting, query status, recovery groups, blueprints, threat hunting, and more Telemetry and threat signals — real-time security telemetry and operational signals, surfaced into any AI workflow, enabling a custom intelligence layer integrated with existing operations

— real-time security telemetry and operational signals, surfaced into any AI workflow, enabling a custom intelligence layer integrated with existing operations Cohesity Gaia — semantically enriched search over all protected data, powered by NVIDIA enterprise AI and a deep metadata catalog, delivering enterprise data insights for developing better agents (available to Cohesity Gaia customers)

— semantically enriched search over all protected data, powered by NVIDIA enterprise AI and a deep metadata catalog, delivering enterprise data insights for developing better agents (available to Cohesity Gaia customers) Cohesity AI agents — including Cohesity Copilot for conversational reporting, anomaly detection, and operational actions, and Cohesity RecoveryAgent for recovery group and blueprint orchestration, with more agents to follow



As enterprise AI agents become more capable, Cohesity Maestro lays the foundation for a new model of autonomous business resilience: one in which an agent detects an issue, decides the appropriate response, and acts without waiting for human instruction.

Availability

Cohesity Copilot and RecoveryAgent are available today, along with Cohesity Gaia support for MCP. The Cohesity Maestro MCP interface and additional agents are expected to be available later this year. Contact Cohesity for early access information.

[1] Capability availability depends on existing Cohesity product subscriptions. Cohesity Gaia capabilities are available to Cohesity Gaia customers.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world's data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including more than 70% of the Fortune Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cohesity