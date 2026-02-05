COLE HAAN INTRODUCES SPRING 2026 CAMPAIGN: MEET EVERY MOMENT

"The Cole Haan Spring 2026 campaign is just the beginning," said Krissie Millan, Chief Marketing Officer. "It's an important step forward, not only in how our product portfolio continues to evolve, but how our brand narrative comes together in a more modern, connected way. Spring sets the tone for what's ahead as we continue to refine how Cole Haan shows up in people's lives and how they feel what's possible through everyday movement."

Building on the momentum of recent innovation milestones, the Spring 2026 campaign highlights Cole Haan's heritage of craftsmanship through a forward-looking lens, where innovation is designed not just to perform, but to move seamlessly through real life. In Men's, the 6.ZERØGRAND™ with Quick-On™ Technology introduces a no-hands-required integrated "shoehorn" and dynamic stretch lacing for effortless on and off, while the RippleFlex™ outsole mirrors the natural anatomy and motion of the foot. Powered by ENERGYFEEL™ cushioning, the 360 design delivers flexibility, stability, and responsive comfort with every step, while maintaining a refined, tailored look with sneaker-level performance.

In Women's, the ØriginalGrand CitySpectre Oxford has a sculpted, modern outsole also elevated by ENERGYFEEL™ cushioning that absorbs impact and delivers rebound, providing polish without compromise. Designed to transition effortlessly across occasions, these styles reinforce Cole Haan's leadership in modern hybrid footwear, redefining how dress shoes feel, move, and perform.

"At Cole Haan, comfort through innovation is not an afterthought—it's the foundation of our brand," said Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer. "Spring 2026 advances that idea even further, with products designed to feel effortless and modern, without ever sacrificing style—from no-hands-needed technology to highly responsive cushioning platforms."

Expanding the brand's momentum in sneakers, GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 launched earlier this year, introduces new colorways in March for a Spring refresh. Engineered with FeatherFeel™ cushioning, the brand's lightest cushioning platform to date, the reinvented classic court sneaker delivers soft, springy steps within a streamlined silhouette designed for all-day comfort. Supporting the franchise, the Men's GrandPrø Slimline Sneaker and Women's GrandPrø Energyweave Runner round out the assortment with low-profile silhouettes inspired by classic sport and modern lifestyle dressing.

These styles help anchor the Cole Haan Sneaker Club and reflect how sport, style, and everyday life increasingly intersect. As part of the brand's continued expansion in sneakers, Cole Haan Sneaker Club is a platform showcasing the brand's range of premium lifestyle and performance sneakers: supremely comfortable, thoughtfully crafted, and inspired by the heritage and iconography of sport, reimagined for the future.

The Meet Every Moment campaign is developed in partnership with Invisible Dynamics, a brand transformation agency, and will roll out globally throughout the Spring season across digital, social, retail, and in-store experiences. Cole Haan's Spring 2026 collection is now available at colehaan.com and in select stores worldwide beginning February 2026, with new products introduced throughout the season.

