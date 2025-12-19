COLE HAAN UNVEILS NEWLY RELOCATED TAIKOO HUI STORE IN SHANGHAI

This reopening represents a significant moment in Cole Haan's continued strategic growth across Greater China. Taikoo Hui—located in the heart of West Nanjing Road in Shanghai's Jing'an District—attracts a dynamic community of style-conscious professionals, tastemakers, and global travelers. Cole Haan's return to this destination reinforces its commitment to serving this influential consumer base and elevating its premium retail experience in Shanghai.

The store is in partnership with HiMaxx, a pioneering retailer in China, and Cole Haan's distribution partner in the region. Designed under Cole Haan's newest retail concept, the 115-square-meter space introduces a refined evolution of the brand's modern identity featuring brass storefront framing, a central shelving installation that spotlights the season's key styles, oak flooring, and furniture in tonal blues and greens—together creating a warm, inviting, design-forward atmosphere. Situated on the mall's second floor, Cole Haan's new location sits among premium brands, contributing to an elevated shopping experience for visitors.

"We are proud to reopen in one of Shanghai's most dynamic retail destinations," said Adrian Santos, Senior Vice President of International at Cole Haan. "This relocation underscores our ongoing commitment to the China market and our dedication to bringing world-class design, comfort innovation, and a premium shopping experience to consumers in Shanghai. We look forward to welcoming customers into this elevated new space as we continue to grow our presence across the region."

Shoppers will discover highlights from the Winter 2025 Cole Haan Comfortable™ campaign, alongside a limited-edition dual-gender GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker inspired by Lunar New Year. Additional offerings include the brand's newest weather-ready innovations, such as the Men's ZERØGRAND Remastered Waterproof Hiking Boots and Women's Florette Pumps featuring Grand Lux Cushioning Technology, designed for plush, all-day wearability.

Customers can discover the Cole Haan Taikoo Hui location at Shop L281E, 2F, HKRI Taikoo Hui, No.288 Shimen Yi Road, Jing An District, Shanghai, following regular mall hours (Monday–Sunday: 10 AM–10 PM). To view additional locations, visit the online store locator .

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand available in more than 100 countries, serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation—creating styles designed for work, workout, and weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives. To learn more, visit colehaan.com. Follow along @colehaan.

ABOUT TAIKOO HUI

Located at a prime location on the Nanjing Road (West) CBD, HKRI Taikoo Hui is a landmark mixed-use development in Shanghai that offers a diversified trendy and luxury lifestyle. The development comprises a retail mall, two Grade-A office towers, two boutique hotels, a serviced apartment building and a century-old historic mansion named Cha House. The commercial complex features a parallel layout of Shimen Road (No.1), the south-north corridor inside the mall, and Discovery Boulevard, along with two large open-air event venues, North Piazza and South Garden, a multi-functional Event Centre, and a unique Roof Garden in the heart of the city. The remarkable design facilitates seamless connections and close interactions across various buildings and functional spaces, establishing a dynamic destination that sparks boundless imagination regarding modern trends and luxury living.

HKRI Taikoo Hui is a 50-50 joint venture between two Hong Kong-listed companies, HKR International and Swire Properties, which jointly own and manage the complex. Through a pioneering business model that emphasises symbiotic progress with the city, brands and consumers, the complex inherits the vibrant legacy of the century-old Nanjing Road (West) neighbourhood and creates a world-class, bespoke experience, establishing itself as a remarkable new landmark in Shanghai.

ABOUT HIMAXX

HiMaxx is a leading membership-based retail company in China. Since its establishment, it has opened 71 large-scale stores across the country and is rapidly expanding. HiMaxx's core business focuses on the retail of globally renowned brands in apparel, footwear, and beauty products. HiMaxx has established partnerships with numerous world-famous brands and hundreds of distributors. The company's business scope includes brand retail, distribution, E-commerce and commercial real estate operations. With the principle of customer-first, HiMaxx has served millions of members. Visit www.hpcang.com .

