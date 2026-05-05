Colebrook Bosson Saunders Expands Flo X Multi Compatibility for Curved Ultrawide Monitors

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colebrook Bosson Saunders ("CBS" or "the Company"), a leader in workplace ergonomics, has introduced the Flo X Single Screen Adaptor, extending the compatibility of its Flo X Multi Mount Arm to support 49-inch to 57-inch large-format, ultrawide curved single screen monitors. Designed in response to the growing adoption of expansive curved displays in professional and hybrid work environments, the adaptor strengthens CBS's specialist positioning in ergonomic support for complex screen formats.

CBS believes that curved screen support requires a three-dimensional engineering approach. For CBS, compatibility is not defined by weight capacity alone, but also by screen size and curvature radius, including formats of 1000R and above. With the addition of the Flo X Single Screen Adaptor, CBS's monitor arm portfolio now offers competitive load capacities across the range, support for displays from 20 inches to 57 inches, and compatibility with curved screens of 1000R and above.

Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager – APAC, Middle East and Africa at CBS, shared: "As workplaces continue to evolve, CBS is focused on designing solutions that keep pace with the way people use technology. The Flo X Single Screen Adaptor reflects our broader commitment to future-ready workspace design and to supporting the changing demands of large-format curved displays."

The Flo X Single Screen Adaptor enables existing Flo X Multi installations to accommodate 49-inch to 57-inch ultrawide curved single screen monitors. Using manufacturer-supplied fixings to support warranty compliance, the adaptor allows these configurations while retaining CBS's signature dynamic fingertip adjustment and ergonomic precision. It allows customers to configure Flo X Multi for dedicated large-screen applications without replacing the full arm system, helping protect existing investment while supporting flexibility, positioning control, fine height adjustment, and ergonomic performance.

The launch further reinforces CBS's position as a leader in curved screen compatibility, supporting a broader market shift toward evaluating display support by weight, size and radius, with greater consideration for long-term workspace needs.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

For more information, please visit https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/.

Media Contact

Cecil Huang

Senior Marketing Manager – APAC, Middle East & Africa

[email protected]

SOURCE Colebrook Bosson Saunders