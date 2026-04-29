Colgate, in partnership with Hong Kong Dental Association, launches TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab

Supported by PARKnSHOP & Watsons under the AS Watson Group, the initiative marks the kickoff of Hong Kong's first community-wide oral health survey

Focus on community care, reaches into local neighborhoods, collaborating with NGO to proactively prevent gum problems

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental plaque stands as the primary culprit behind periodontal (gum) disease. Effective prevention starts with controlling plaque levels—the higher the plaque accumulation, the greater the risk of developing gum disease. To raise public awareness of dental plaque and periodontal health, this May, Colgate, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Dental Association, is actively promoting the message of "Proactive Gum Disease Prevention."

From April 30 to May 7, the "TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab" will be held at Metro City Plaza in Tseung Kwan O. Supporting by PARKnSHOP and Watsons under the AS Watson Group, the campaign will also launch the "First Territory-wide Community Oral Health Survey in Hong Kong," collecting data to inform future oral care strategies.

With great support by Hong Kong Dental Association, AS Watson Group, event ambassador Alex Fong, and multiple nonprofit organizations, the 8-day event will be held at the Metro City Plaza Atrium

The "First Territory-wide Community Oral Health Survey" aims to collect first-phase data to support the development roadmap of local oral care products. The initiative targets the collection of 5,000 real data samples, including age group, gender, and plaque levels, to assess the local risk levels of periodontal disease (severe, moderate, and mild). The campaign kickoff ceremony will take place at 1pm on April 30, while the event will be open to the public starting from 12pm on May 1.

Building the "TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab" Together

AS Watson Group has long been committed to corporate social responsibility and supporting diverse community initiatives. Celebrating its 185th anniversary this year, PARKnSHOP and Watsons are joining hands with Colgate to promote oral health under the theme: "Healthy Gums = Whole-Body Health: Proactive Gum Disease Prevention." The initiative collaborates with various NGOs to engage communities through on-site screenings, interactive education, and professional consultations. Participants will learn proper brushing techniques and oral care fundamentals in a fun, relaxed environment, encouraging the adoption of daily healthy habits and enhancing awareness of gum disease prevention.

Extending the "Bright Smiles, Bright Futures" Mission

Colgate's global "Bright Smiles, Bright Futures" program is dedicated to providing oral health education and free dental screenings to children worldwide. Extending this mission to Hong Kong, the event will feature a Smile Power Station, where participants can share their smiles for charity. For every smile collected, Colgate will donate one toothpaste to the Hong Kong Dental Association's outreach programmes.

Event Details: " TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab ":

Date: May 1–7, 2026

Venue: L1 Skylight Atrium, Metro City Plaza Phase 2

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Organizer Preview Session: April 30, 2026 (3:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

A/ First Territory-wide

Community Oral Health

Survey See Plaque in One Second! Professional plaque detection devices with optical imaging technology, hidden

bacteria along teeth and gum lines can be instantly visualized. Participants can

identify oral hygiene blind spots and better understand their gum health status.



Data collected (age group, gender, plaque level, and periodontal risk index) will

support future oral care development. B/ Interactive Game

Zone "Healthy Teeth Challenge" – Learn Through Play Completing challenges earns "Healthy Teeth Stamps", redeemable for a Colgate

TOTAL Professional Gum Care Toothpaste (18g).



Limited-Time Rewards: Challenge 1: TOTAL Gingival Protective Shield Participants must maneuver a specialized induction handle representing

Colgate TOTAL through a designated course in 30 seconds.

Participants who successfully complete the course are rewarded with a

"Healthy Teeth Stamp." Challenge 2 : 15X Cleaning Power Challenge Participants have to operate a giant Colgate toothbrush installation to

remove simulated dental plaque from a specialized dental model within the

time limit.

Those who successfully clear the biofilm are rewarded with a "Healthy Teeth

Stamp." C/ Free Dentist &

Pharmacist

Consultations 1/ Professional Personalized Advice Registered dentists provide on-site consultations and personalized gum health

assessments. Watsons pharmacists also offer free oral care advice and customized

daily care solutions.



Participants completing consultations receive a Colgate TOTAL Professional Gum

Repair Toothpaste (95g).



Dentist Consultation Schedule: Date: May 1 & 7 Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM



Date: May 2 - 3 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM



Pharmacist Consultation Schedule: Date: May 4 - 6 Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM D/ Social Check-in &

Interactive Installations 1/ Photo Check-in Experience Participants are invited to showcase their confident smiles at interactive photo

spots. Posting on social media unlocks special gifts.



2/ Smile Power Station (Charity Initiative) Continuing the "Bright Smiles, Bright Futures" mission, the Smile Power Station

collects smiles for charity. For every smile collected, Colgate will donate one

toothpaste to the Hong Kong Dental Association's outreach programmes.

Tags & Hashtags:

@colgate.hongkong

#Colgate #ColgateHK #ColgateTotal #ColgateProfessionalCare #PeriodontalHealth #OralCare #GumHealth #ColgateGumProtection #DentistRecommended

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in household and personal care products, offering a wide range of products in oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Colgate's well-known brands are sold in over 200 countries and regions, including Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, Suavitel, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet, and Hill's Ideal Balance.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive