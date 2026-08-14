Colgate® Launches New Optic White™ Vitamin C with j-hope of BTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate® has launched Colgate® Optic White™ Vitamin C, a new clinically proven whitening toothpaste powered by Vitamin C, alongside a major Asia Pacific partnership with j-hope, a member of Pop Royalty BTS.

The brand has partnered with j-hope – famous for his world renowned "Sunshine Smile", high energy and vibrant personality – as the official ambassador for its new oral beauty range.

Samir Singh, President, Enterprise Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive and previously, EVP Marketing, Asia Pacific, said: "Vitamin C transformed the skincare industry by helping people's skin look brighter and more radiant. Based on pioneering oral science work at Colgate-Palmolive, we have unlocked a clinically effective Vitamin C formula for teeth whitening.[1]

"The launch of Colgate® Optic White™ Vitamin C represents a major leap forward in oral beauty innovation. Consumers no longer separate beauty from oral care and this product reflects that shift."

j-hope & Colgate® Optic White™ Vitamin C

j-hope will headline Colgate's major new launch campaign across APAC to inspire consumers to unlock their most confident self. Fans can look forward to seeing j-hope bring the power of Vitamin C brightening to life across exclusive campaign drops, behind-the-scenes content and interactive challenges on Colgate's official social media channels.

Samir Singh, added: "j-hope's optimism and famous sunshine smile has inspired millions around the world. He is the perfect partner for us to take this product to millions of people".

Breakthrough Whitening Innovation

For the first time, Colgate® Optic White™ Vitamin C incorporates 95 percent pure stabilised Vitamin C*. This unique formulation delivers high-impact brightening to reduce yellowing and helps you remove 7 years of stains in as little as 7 days[3] – all while keeping your enamel protected and healthy.[2]

Created by experts to fit seamlessly into your daily beauty and self-care routine, the new toothpaste combines high-impact whitening power with daily care you can trust:

Removes 7 years of stains in as little as 7 days [3] : Targets deep discoloration to wipe away coffee, tea, and food stains, restoring your teeth's natural glow fast.

Targets deep discoloration to wipe away coffee, tea, and food stains, restoring your teeth's natural glow fast. Powered by 95% Pure Stabilised Vitamin C [2] : Uses a specialised form of Vitamin C designed for effective, high-impact brightening.

Uses a specialised form of Vitamin C designed for effective, high-impact brightening. Safe, Gentle & Fluoride-Protected: Non-acidic, gentle on tooth enamel, and fortified with fluoride so you can brush safely twice a day, every day.

See the full content series featuring j-hope on social media now (campaign film) (c-hope teaser) (campaign teaser).

Notes to Editor 1. Vitamin C & Whitening Claim: The messaging is grounded directly in the formulation science—Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate is the stabilized form of Vitamin C and the active whitening agent.

2. 95 percent pure stabilised Vitamin C – refers to the 95 percent purity sodium ascorbyl phosphate which is a stabilised form of vitamin C.

3. Removes 7 years of stains in as little as 7 days – with brushing twice daily for 7 days. Individual results may vary.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive