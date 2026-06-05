Colgate Optic White® x Chicha San Chen Proudly Debut the "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab"

Spearheading the Teeth Whitening Trend of "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea" with the Exclusive Limited-Edition Drink "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam"

Unlock the Dental-Grade Bright Smile with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) - Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^

HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor your daily cup of artisanal tea and flash a bright, confident smile simultaneously! Colgate Optic White®—Hong Kong's No.1 Whitening Toothpaste Brand^^—has launched its first-ever crossover collaboration with Taiwan's acclaimed premium tea boutique, Chicha San Chen. Driven by the core philosophy of "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea" and powered by Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^—the two brands have joined forces to unveil the "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab." From June 5, 2026 until July 4, 2026, all 17 Chicha San Chen branches across Hong Kong will simultaneously launch the exclusive, limited-edition special drink, "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam." Under the protective shield of Colgate Optic White®'s dental-grade teeth whitening, tea lovers can now fully indulge in premium brews without compromise, effortlessly maintaining a bright, dental-grade smile.

Say Goodbye to Tea Stain Dilemmas! Elevating Your "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea" with Dental-grade Teeth Whitening Powered by Hydrogen Peroxide^

Colgate Optic White® deeply understands Hong Kong urbanites' passion for artisanal tea culture, while remaining fiercely dedicated to safeguarding a dental-grade aesthetic for their teeth. To shatter the age-old dilemma between enjoying premium tea and battling stubborn tea stains, Colgate Optic White® professional whitening toothpaste series is formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP)—Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^—safeguarding bright smiles with its profound dental-grade strength.

Taking center stage is the hero product "Colgate Optic White® Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste", which is formulated with 5% of Hydrogen Peroxide (HP)—Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^. HP penetrates deep into the enamel to break down years of dark, stubborn tea stains from the inside out, while creating a long-lasting protective barrier against new stains. This empowers tea enthusiasts to indulge without the compromise of stain worries. Through their daily professional oral care routine, users can effortlessly lock in a dental-grade bright smile and fully unlock the luminous aesthetic of "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea."

Exclusively Presenting the Limited-Edition Crossover Drink "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam": Visualizing the Concept of "Dental-Grade Whitening" Through the Ultimate Layered Aesthetic

To perfectly visualize the "teeth whitening and brightening" concept of the Colgate Optic White® professional whitening toothpaste series, Chicha San Chen has meticulously crafted an exclusive, limited-edition drink: "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam" (Priced at HK$43, available as an iced drink only). Through an exquisite layered tea aesthetic, it masterfully mirrors the stain-removal and stain-prevention concepts of Hydrogen Peroxide (HP)—Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^.

Top Layer | The "Ultimate Whitening Barrier": Featuring Chicha San Chen 's first-ever, uniquely crafted sea salt mist foam, this rich, white foam layer represents a protective shield. It visually demonstrates how the whitening toothpaste builds a long-lasting, anti-stain defense network on the tooth surface.

Featuring 's first-ever, uniquely crafted sea salt mist foam, this rich, white foam layer represents a protective shield. It visually demonstrates how the whitening toothpaste builds a long-lasting, anti-stain defense network on the tooth surface. Middle Layer | The "Deep Clean Core": Showcasing premium Pine Needle Green Tea imported directly from Taiwan—completely free of artificial fragrances and recipient of the highest honor at the prestigious ITI International Taste Institute Awards. This pure tea base symbolizes deep purification while leaving a naturally sweet, refreshing aftertaste.

Showcasing premium Pine Needle Green Tea imported directly from Taiwan—completely free of artificial fragrances and recipient of the highest honor at the prestigious ITI International Taste Institute Awards. This pure tea base symbolizes deep purification while leaving a naturally sweet, refreshing aftertaste. Bottom Layer | The "Flawless, Bright Base": Generously layered with pure-white, melt-with-your-mouth translucent konjac directly imported from Taiwan. High in fiber and low in calories, these konjac offer a delicate sweetness while visually simulating the look of a bright and confident smile.

A Dental-grade Takeover! Colgate Optic White ® Transforms All 17 Chicha San Chen Branches into Immersive, Picture-Perfect Teeth Whitening Lab

Beyond the tailor-made exclusive limited-edition drink, Colgate Optic White® is extending its brand aesthetic to all 17 Chicha San Chen branches across Hong Kong. Leveraging its profound dental-grade teeth whitening strength, the brand has seamlessly integrated its professional whitening image into a premium, hand-crafted tea space. Adopting a bold, classic red-and-white palette as the main design theme, each branch prominently showcases authoritative declarations such as "Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^" — HP and "The Truth of Teeth Whitening." Through highly modern visual lines, the stores perfectly orchestrate a sophisticated and immersive "Dental-Grade Whitening Teeth Whitening Lab" atmosphere. From ordering at the counter to relaxing in the seating area, shoppers will encounter meticulously designed tabletop displays at every touchpoint, showcasing an exclusive, refined aesthetic tailored for urbanites down to the finest detail.

Unlock the "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea"! Inviting the City to Experience Dental-grade Strength: 500 Complimentary Drinks of the Exclusive Limited-Edition "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam"

To reward tea enthusiasts, Colgate Optic White® and Chicha San Chen are rolling out an array of professional whitening surprises during the limited-time run of the "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab." Shoppers who purchase the exclusive crossover drink, "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam," will receive a complimentary full-sized Colgate Optic White® Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste (valued HK$119.9), featuring 5% concentration of "Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^" — HP. This hero product perfectly manifests Colgate Optic White®'s dental-grade strength, allowing the public to witness firsthand the power of erasing deep tea stains from the inside out. Furthermore, a purchase of any beverage at Chicha San Chen will come with an exclusive discount voucher for Colgate Optic White® designated whitening toothpastes—the series formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP). This voucher is redeemable across major physical stores and online shops.

To transform the "Bright Smile with A Sip of Fine Tea" philosophy into an interactive shopper experience, the two brands will co-host a "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab" Pop-Up Activation from June 19 to June 25, 2026. The public is invited to visit 5 designated high-traffic branches across Hong Kong to unlock a bright smile and a complimentary exclusive limited drink through a simple three steps: the Hysan Place flagship store in Causeway Bay, 618 Shanghai Street in Mong Kok, MOKO in Mong Kok, Mikiki in San Po Kong, and Science Park in Shatin:

Follow official Instagram accounts: Follow both @chichasanchen.hk and @colgate.hongkong on Instagram Savor Chicha San Chen tea: Purchase any Chicha San Chen beverage at one of the five designated branches mentioned above. Capture the bright smile with Colgate Optic White®: Take a photo with any Colgate Optic White® signature red-themed element in-store, and upload it to social media with the designated hashtags (#Colgate #DentalGradeTeethWhiteningLab).

Upon completion and verification by store staff, participants will receive one complimentary cup of "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam" (valued at HK$43). A total of 500 drinks will be given away city-wide throughout the campaign period, capped at 100 drinks per designated branch on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Through this pop-up activation, Colgate Optic White® aims to provide citizens with a premium lifestyle experience where they can indulge in artisanal tea while experiencing the unmatched stain-fighting power of Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), effortlessly maintaining a dental-grade bright smile at all times.

Colgate Optic White® warmly invites all Hong Kong citizens to cast aside their tea-stain anxieties, savor the finest brews, and confidently unleash their brightest smiles!

Event Details: Colgate Optic White® x Chicha San Chen "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab" Event Period: From 5th June to 4th July, 2026 Participating Branches: All 17 branches across Hong Kong (Branch details: https://bit.ly/4dZaNpo) Exclusive Limited-edition Drink: "Optic White Green Tea with Mist Foam" (Priced at HK$43, available as an iced drink only) Product Information: Colgate Optic White® Whitening Toothpaste Series Colgate Optic White® Whitening Series Formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) - Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient ^

Effectively remove 256% of intrinsic stain *

12 hours of stain prevention 174%+ Explore more at: https://youtu.be/5jXIJnCtwTU Available at the physical stores and online shops of the following retailers: Mannings: https://bit.ly/4bo17ER

https://bit.ly/4bo17ER PARKnSHOP: https://bit.ly/3NlrnX8

https://bit.ly/3NlrnX8 Watsons: https://bit.ly/4bgOSK0

Wellcome: https://bit.ly/4lDq5DG

HKTVmall: https://bit.ly/4bhNKWC

For more high-resolution images, please visit the link: https://bit.ly/43hYv6n

Tags & Hashtags:

@colgate.hongkong

#Colgate #ColgateHK #OpticWhite #ColgateSmile #WhiteningToothpaste #ChichaSanChen #OpticWhiteGreenTeaWithMistFoam #DentalGradeTeethWhiteningLab

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in household and personal care products, offering a wide range of products in oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition. Colgate's well-known brands are sold in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, including Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, Suavitel, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet, and Hill's Ideal Balance.

^Based on the 2025 Hong Kong International Dental Expo And Symposium (HKIDEAS) survey, Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) is the top-ranked whitening ingredient preferred by the majority of responding dentists, dental therapists, and dental hygienists. The concentration of HP in Colgate's whitening toothpaste differs from the actual concentration used in clinical settings ^^Colgate calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Retail Index Service for the defined Whitening segment of Toothpaste category for the 1-year period ending December 2024, for Total Supermarkets, CVS and Drug Stores in Hong Kong. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ) *Referring to Colgate Optic White Platinum Series Stainless and Express White Toothpaste. Compared to Colgate regular fluoride toothpaste. Brush twice daily, whitening results of 3 days +Referring to Colgate Optic White Pro Series Hydrogen Peroxide 5% Whitening Toothpaste, based on the laboratory efficacy study vs. Colgate regular fluoride toothpaste

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive