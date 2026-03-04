Colgate Partners with Hong Kong Dental Association and Mannings to Launch Hong Kong's First TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab at Olympian City

Interactive Pop-up Offers Professional Screenings, Expert Consultations, and Exclusive Rewards to Promote Proactive Gum Care and Holistic Public Health

HONG KONG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that gum health is the foundation of systemic wellness, leading oral care brand Colgate has officially announced a strategic collaboration with Hong Kong Dental Association and Mannings. From 12th March to 18th March, the partners will host the TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab at the Atrium of Olympian City 2. Launched in anticipation of World Oral Health Day on 20th March, this landmark initiative aims to instil a "prevention over cure" mindset among the public. By encouraging proactive defence against periodontal disease, Colgate seeks to leverage its professional expertise to promote the holistic health of Hong Kong's community.

The initiative comes in response to a significant lack in public awareness regarding the early warning signs of periodontal disease, such as gingival bleeding and swelling. This campaign highlights the critical correlation between oral hygiene and overall physiological function. Medical research shows that bacteria from inflamed gums can enter the bloodstream, potentially linking periodontal issues to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. By addressing these often-overlooked symptoms, this collaboration aims to educate the public on how oral health serves as a vital indicator of one's total physical well-being.

To facilitate this education, Colgate is promoting the core concept of "Healthy Bodies Start with Healthy Gums" through an immersive "Play + Learn" experience. The event features a comprehensive suite of services, including real-time periodontal screenings, complimentary dental consultations, and expert seminars. Complemented by three interactive challenges, the activities are designed to help citizens identify hidden oral risks through a multi-sensory approach. Ultimately, Colgate aims to assist the public in establishing a robust health barrier from the gums up, ensuring comprehensive protection for long-term wellness.

From Self-Assessment to Professional Consultation: A Comprehensive Guide to Gingival Wellness

To enhance public engagement in oral care, the TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab features two core evaluation components: Real-time Periodontal Screenings and Complimentary Professional Dental Consultations. By combining clinical precision with an interactive format, these two pillars create a sophisticated diagnostic environment. This allows participants to gain unprecedented, in-depth insights into their personal gingival health through a seamless, science-driven journey.

1/ Real-time Periodontal Screening: Optical Imaging Technology for Instant Biofilm Visualization

The primary cause of periodontal disease is dental plaque, which is often invisible to the naked eye. To address this, the event features a clinical-grade Plaque Detector that uses advanced optical imaging technology to instantly reveal bacteria hidden between interdental spaces and along the gingival margins. This enables participants to visually identify blind spots in their oral hygiene routine and gain an immediate, data-driven understanding of their current periodontal health.

2/ University-Developed AI Oral Health Assessment (Gum AI): Precision Guidance for Oral Hygiene

On 14th March and 15th March (Saturday and Sunday), the event features the cutting-edge Gum AI Oral Health Assessment System, a proprietary technology developed by a leading university dental research team. Driven by scientific innovation and a long-standing commitment to Hong Kong's public health, the team is dedicated to advancing the equalization of oral healthcare services. Their mission is to ensure that professional oral health protection becomes more accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all members of the community.

As part of the on-site Complimentary Oral Hygiene Guidance Service, participants can simply use a smartphone or tablet to capture images of their oral cavity. Powered by Gum AI's advanced big data analytics, the system simultaneously evaluates gingival health while translating complex clinical indicators into clear, user-friendly assessment reports. This initiative enables the public to experience the convenience and precision of digital oral care solutions first-hand.

3/ Professional Dental Consultations: Personalized Risk Assessment and Clinical Insights

Hong Kong's dental standards are recognized globally, with the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Hong Kong currently ranked No. 2 in the world. To complement the initial digital screenings, the TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab offers Complimentary Professional Dental Consultations, providing the public with direct access to medical-grade advice and the city's world-class clinical expertise.

Upon completion of a professional consultation, participants will receive a tube of Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（95g）and exclusive brand vouchers. By facilitating these in-depth, face-to-face interactions between healthcare professionals and the community, Colgate aims to empower citizens with professional strategies to prevent periodontal disease at its root. This initiative is a core reflection of Colgate's mission: Protecting the Holistic Health of Hong Kong through Professional Care.

Interactive Healthy Teeth Challenges: Fusing Education with Engagement for Optimal Oral Hygiene

Beyond clinical assessments, the TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab features three interactive challenges designed on evidence-based scientific principles. These activities enable the public to gain accurate oral hygiene knowledge through a dynamic, engaging format. Participants who successfully complete the challenges can collect "Healthy Teeth Stamps" to redeem a curated selection of rewards, including Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（18g） and exclusive brand vouchers.

Exclusive Limited-Time Offers: Complete Challenges for Premium Mannings Rewards

Challenge 1 ： Combatting Periodontal Issues for Lasting Oral Health Participants are challenged to launch the exclusive TOTAL Cleansing Orb to precisely eliminate targets representing various periodontal concerns in 10 seconds.

Those who successfully neutralize all targets are rewarded with a "Healthy Teeth Stamp." Challenge 2: TOTAL Gingival Protective Shield Participants must maneuver a specialized induction handle representing Colgate TOTAL through a designated course in 30 seconds.

This challenge requires navigating the path without making contact with the electrical coil, which symbolizes the multi-action protective functions of the toothpaste.

Participants who successfully complete the course are rewarded with a "Healthy Teeth Stamp." Challenge 3 ： 15X Cleaning Power Challenge Participants have to operate a giant Colgate toothbrush installation to remove simulated dental plaque from a specialized dental model within the time limit.

Those who successfully clear the biofilm are rewarded with a "Healthy Teeth Stamp."

To encourage active participation in oral health assessments, the TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab has curated a series of premium Mannings gift rewards. Participants who complete a specified number of "Healthy Teeth" tasks, attend expert-led seminars, or undergo professional consultations can redeem various rewards based on their progress. The incentives include Colgate TOTAL series products, cash vouchers, and exclusive limited-edition Nailoong collaboration merchandise.

Exclusive On-Site Purchase Incentives: Additional Bonus Rewards

Furthermore, the event features a strategic collaboration with Mannings (both in-store and online) to launch exclusive promotional offers. Upon purchasing a designated quantity of specified products, customers can receive high-value household premium gifts. This initiative aims to provide a holistic care that addresses both the oral hygiene and the lifestyle needs of the public.

TOTAL Periodontal Health Lab: Reward Redemption Program Complete 3 Challenges Receive a complimentary Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（18g）and exclusive brand vouchers Complete 4 Challenges Receive a complimentary Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（18g）, brand vouchers and Limited-Edition Nailoong Premium 2-Piece Dinnerware Set Completion of Complimentary Professional Dental Consultation Receive a complimentary Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（95g）and exclusive brand vouchers Completion of the Dentist x Pharmacist Expert Seminar Receive a complimentary mouth care set: Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（95g）, Colgate Total Foaming Clean Soft Toothbrush, Colgate Total Pro Gum Health Mouthwash and exclusive brand vouchers Follow Colgate "Dental High" on Instagram Receive a complimentary Colgate Total Plaque Intense & Gum Repair（18g）

Mannings In-store & Online Redemption Program Purchase any 4 units of Colgate TOTAL Professional Deep Gum Repair or TOTAL Professional Gum Health & Sensitive toothpaste at Mannings Receive an exclusive Giant Toothpaste Plush Cushion, a 20-inch Travel Suitcase, and a pack of Thirsty Hippo Moisture Absorbers. Purchase any 6 units of Colgate TOTAL Professional Deep Gum Repair or TOTAL Professional Gum Health & Sensitive toothpaste at Mannings Receive a complimentary Corelle VISIONS® Metal Cookware 28cm Non-Stick Chinese Wok (with Glass Lid) Mannings Online Store Exclusive Offer Spend $268 or more on any Colgate products Receive a complimentary "Oyster Baby" Limited Edition 38L Foldable Shopping Trolley

General Event Information

Date: 12th March – 18th March, 2026

Venue: G/F Central Atrium, Olympian City 2

Operating Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Opening Ceremony: 13th March, 2026 (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

> Note: The venue will be temporarily closed to the public during this period.

Complimentary Professional Dental Consultation Details

Date: 12th March– 18th March, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

University-Developed "Gum AI" Oral Health Assessment System

Date: 14th March – 15th March, 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Interdisciplinary Expert Seminar: Professional Dentist x Mannings Pharmacist

Date: 15th March, 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM

