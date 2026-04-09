Colgate Optic White® Partners with Tsim Sha Tsui Cafe to Launch "Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab"

Canto-pop Star Kaho Hung Joins as "One-Day Store Manager" to Champion the Aesthetic of "Drink Boldly, Smile Brightly"

Unlock the Secret to a "Zero-Distance" Dental-Grade Bright Smile with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) - Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the modern urbanite who values quality of life, coffee is more than just a beverage; it is the ritualistic start to a quality lifestyle. Whether it is a rejuvenating morning black coffee or an afternoon latte with friends, coffee moments are essential for "charging" one's day. However, for coffee lovers, the lingering concern of dark, stubborn extrinsic stains and teeth yellowness often dims the experience. As the authority in professional teeth whitening, Colgate Optic White®—Hong Kong's No.1 Whitening Toothpaste Brand^^—is proud to unveil the secret to a professional-grade bright smile. Optic White® Whitening Toothpaste Series is formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^. Unlike traditional toothpastes that only tackle surface stains, HP penetrates deep into the enamel to break down years of dark, stubborn extrinsic stains from the inside out, while creating a long-lasting protective barrier against new stains. By simply integrating this into a daily oral care routine, coffee enthusiasts can indulge in their favorite brews without compromise, showcasing a confident, bright and "zero-distance" smile.

From 11th April to 11th May, 2026, Colgate is breaking boundaries by transforming the popular Tsim Sha Tsui cafe, HOW to Live Well, into Colgate Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab. This immersive pop-up aims to educate the public on the science of professional teeth whitening, revealing why Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) is the gold standard for achieving a dental-grade transformation. Adding to the excitement, Colgate has invited sensational Canto-pop singer and fan-favorite "Dean," Kaho Hung, to make a special appearance as the "One-Day Store Manager" on 18th April, 2026. Known for his signature "zero-distance" bright smile, Kaho will lead guests through a sensory journey of coffee and professional whitening excellence, sharing how he maintains a camera-ready, bright smile amidst his hectic schedule using this dentist-preferred whitening solution.

"Drink Boldly, Smile Brightly": Master the Art of Coffee Living with the Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient ^ - Hydrogen Peroxide (HP)

For a connoisseur like Kaho Hung, coffee and a bright smile are the ultimate lifestyle duo. During the event, Kaho will personally craft the Colgate Optic White® signature special (White Cloud Apple Jasmine Brew)—a bespoke coffee featuring cocoa-dusted Optic White® motifs on creamy foam in Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab. To elevate the experience, the drink is served with a creative Minty Cream "toothpaste tube", allowing shoppers to simulate the Colgate Optic White® whitening process by adding their own minty cream to their coffee. This aesthetic experiment embodies Kaho's lifestyle motto: "Drink Boldly, Smile Brightly"—a reminder that with the right professional care —Colgate Optic White® and its Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^—Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), you never have to choose between your passion for coffee and a bright smile.

Limited Time Only! An Immersive Journey Where Specialty Coffee Meets Professional Teeth Whitening

Colgate Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab is more than just a cafe; it is an immersive space where professional dental whitening science meets lifestyle chic. Every detail, from the minimalist decor to the curated displays, reflects Colgate's professional authority and reinforces the professional reliability of Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), the Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^.

Visitors can interact with a specially designed "Smile Phone" installation. Equipped with a high-definition camera, the device allows fans to capture their own Kaho-inspired bright smiles. Visitors can also record heartfelt voice messages for the "Dean" himself, creating a warm, interactive and personalized connection within this professional-yet-inviting space.

Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab: A Month of Sensory Surprises and Exclusive Dental-Grade Rewards

Beyond showcasing its professional authority, the Colgate Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab offers exclusive and professional-grade rewards to bring professional care into every home. With any beverage purchase at the café, shoppers will receive an exclusive discount voucher for Colgate Optic White® designated whitening toothpastes—the series formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP), the Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient^. This voucher is redeemable at all major physical stores and online shops. For those with the purchase of the signature special (White Cloud Apple Jasmine Brew), a further premium reward awaits: a complimentary tube of Colgate Optic White® Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste, featuring a 5% Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) concentration (Valued HK$119.9). Through these exclusive rewards, Colgate ensures your journey to a dental-grade bright smile continues long after your coffee break.

Event Information

Colgate Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab

Date: 11th April, 2026 (Saturday) – 11th May, 2026 (Monday)

Venue: HOW to Live Well

Venue address: Shop 201-01, 2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Colgate X Kaho Hung: "One-Day Store Manager" at Optic White® Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Lab

Date: 18th April, 2026 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: HOW to Live Well

Venue address: Shop 201-01, 2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Product Information

Colgate Optic White® Whitening Toothpaste Series Formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) - Hong Kong Dentists' Most Preferred Whitening Ingredient ^

Effectively remove 256% of intrinsic stain *

12 hours of stain prevention 174%+ Explore more at: https://youtu.be/5jXIJnCtwTU Available at the physical stores and online shops of the following retailers: PARKnSHOP: https://bit.ly/3NlrnX8

Mannings: https://bit.ly/4bo17ER

Watsons: https://bit.ly/4bgOSK0

Wellcome: https://bit.ly/4lDq5DG

HKTVmall: https://bit.ly/4bhNKWC

For more high-resolution images, please visit the link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Eln3NsKAKb4UuXT_QHT_nMIDu-KYj1pJ?usp=sharing

Tags & Hashtags:

@colgate.hongkong

#Colgate #ColgateHK #OpticWhite #ColgateSmile #WhiteningToothpaste #HungKaho #One-DayStoreManager #DentalGradeTeethWhiteningLab

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in household and personal care products, offering a wide range of products in oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition. Colgate's well-known brands are sold in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, including Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, Suavitel, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet, and Hill's Ideal Balance.

^Based on the 2025 Hong Kong International Dental Expo And Symposium (HKIDEAS) survey, Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) is the top-ranked whitening ingredient preferred by the majority of responding dentists, dental therapists, and dental hygienists. The concentration of HP in Colgate's whitening toothpaste differs from the actual concentration used in clinical settings

^^Colgate calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Retail Index Service for the defined Whitening segment of Toothpaste category for the 1-year period ending December 2024, for Total Supermarkets, CVS and Drug Stores in Hong Kong. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ)

*Referring to Colgate Optic White Platinum Series Stainless and Express White Toothpaste. Compared to Colgate regular fluoride toothpaste. Brush twice daily, whitening results of 3 days

+Referring to Colgate Optic White Pro Series Hydrogen Peroxide 5% Whitening Toothpaste, based on the laboratory efficacy study vs. Colgate regular fluoride toothpaste

SOURCE Colgate Hong Kong