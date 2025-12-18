Collinson International expands Asia Pacific network of airport lounges and travel experiences to cater to strong regional travel momentum

Global visits to Asia Pacific (APAC) airport experiences rose 18% when comparing January to November 2025 with the same period last year, with APAC travellers accounting for close to 70% of total APAC visits in 2025

Collinson International expanded its network of airport lounges and travel experiences in APAC by 21% over the past 24 months to support strong travel growth

Priority Pass members can now access over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences globally, with over 770 of them in APAC

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson International , a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, sees Asia Pacific (APAC) establishing itself as a key engine of growth in global travel, and continues to expand its network of airport lounges and travel experiences to cater to the growing demand and evolving expectations of travellers in the region.

Comparing visits from January to November 2025 with the same period last year, Collinson International recorded an 18% increase in international travellers visiting its network of airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific. The top five destinations in region were India, China, Thailand, Japan and Singapore.

Intra-regional travel continues to drive APAC's travel momentum amid broader economic uncertainties, accounting for nearly 70% of all APAC visits from January to November 2025 and increasing by 18% compared to the same period in 2024. Southeast Asia (SEA) is emerging as a travel powerhouse, with inbound lounge visits from global travellers rising 11% year-on-year. Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam continue to attract the highest number of international visitors across the region.

This robust growth underscores a shift in consumers' expectations as they place greater value on meaningful moments and enhanced experiences. Collinson International's recent 2025 APAC Consumer Happiness Report found that travel is a powerful driver of happiness and emotional fulfilment, as travellers increasingly seek journeys that deliver personal growth and deeper connections.

In line with these trends, Collinson International's Priority Pass has expanded its network in APAC by 21% over the past 24 months. Today, Priority Pass members can access over 770 airport lounges and travel experiences in APAC, of which more than 100 are travel experiences, including dining, spa, and sleep pods.

New airport lounges added to Priority Pass' APAC inventory this year include Cafe Sky Library in Sapporo, Japan; new O'Vectra lounges in Tiruchirappalli, India; Coral Lounge at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan; and new Escape Lounges in Brisbane and Cairns, Australia. Members can also now enjoy the new Plaza Premium Lounge at Adelaide. Catering to the strong travel momentum in SEA, recent additions also include ASG Sky Lounge in Noi Bai International Airport and the SH Premium Lounge at Cam Ranh International Airport in Vietnam as well as Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, in Indonesia.

Beyond airport lounges, Collinson International continues to diversify its portfolio to meet evolving traveller needs, including enhancing wellbeing and comfort on the move. This includes the launch of TrvlWell on the Priority Pass app, a digital travel wellness companion which provides members with a suite of services such as guided meditation, mobility sessions and tools to address travel challenges like jet lag, fatigue and anxiety. More wellness offerings have also been introduced to the network, including collaborations with Natureland Spa in Singapore, and Body Care Luck in Japan.

Priority Pass members can also access exclusive benefits such as complimentary golf simulator experiences at Travel Club Lounge at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and special cocktail offerings at Intervals Bar at Hong Kong International Airport. In addition, members can enjoy preferred rates on a variety of travel services worldwide such as airport transfers, car rentals, co-working spaces, and meet & assist services.

Todd Handcock, Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International said, "APAC is demonstrating strong travel momentum, driven by growing consumer demand, improved infrastructure and a powerful shift in mindset towards a preference for transformative, life-enriching experiences. As the region establishes itself as a powerhouse of global tourism, we remain focused on expanding and diversifying our network of airport lounges and travel experiences in the region, to support our clients by providing members with greater comfort and more seamless, elevated travel journeys."

Globally, Priority Pass members can now access an ever-growing range of premium experiences with over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in 841 airports in 146 countries – elevating every journey into something special.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,800 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 841 airports in 146 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

SOURCE Collinson International