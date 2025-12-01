ColorSing Scales New Heights in Japan's Karaoke Streaming with Tencent Cloud's Low-Latency, High-quality Media Solution

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, has been the trusted partner of ColorSing—a singing-focused live streaming app in Japan that connects music enthusiasts with talented performers who share their passion for singing. This collaboration enables ColorSing to redefine the mobile karaoke experience in Japan by harnessing Tencent Cloud's TRTC (Tencent Real-Time Communication) & Live Event Broadcasting (LEB) technology. As a result, ColorSing has developed a low-latency, karaoke-grade live streaming infrastructure powered by Tencent Cloud's Flutter. The platform offers seamless, high-fidelity audio, and AI-enhanced beauty filters, all backed by TRTC's robust cross-platform SDKs and the innovative BeautyAR engine.

Leveraging TRTC, ColorSing swiftly launched a feature-rich karaoke app. This significantly reduced development complexity and time-to-market, enabling ColorSing to focus on enhancing user experience and building a vibrant community. Consequently, the partnership has strengthened ColorSing's user acquisition and retention in Japan's highly competitive market, while also showcasing TRTC's advanced capabilities for real-time, synchronized karaoke and other complex entertainment scenarios.

Overcoming Technical Barriers to Next-Gen In-App Experiences

Building a robust live-streaming application involves significant technical challenges, from delivering flawless user experiences on iOS and Android, to ensuring ultra-low latency for real-time interaction. ColorSing required advanced karaoke features, beauty filters, content archiving, as well as support for OBS ingest, co-streaming, and server-side transcoding for collaborative broadcasts.

Tencent Cloud's end-to-end, cloud-based live-streaming SDK addressed these needs. By adopting Tencent Cloud's solution, ColorSing quickly enabled live streaming, karaoke, and advanced beauty effects—without the burden of building complex middleware. The SDK provides out-of-the-box viewer functions, ultra-low-latency communication (typically 300 ms to 1 second), and high-quality video and audio for a consistently engaging user experience. Server-side transcoding and cross-platform compatibility—including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Web—allow ColorSing to innovate rapidly and scale efficiently.

Masaki Hitonishi, Vice President of Engineering at ColorSing, said, "Thanks to the TRTC and CSS streaming backbone and the integrated beauty filters, we were able to launch, operate, and scale a live-streaming app that clears two extremely demanding hurdles from day one: ultra-low latency for real-time singing, and the high quality expected of a late-entry service. Flutter support lets us deliver cross-platform with minimal engineering effort, while built-in components such as server-side transcoding and co-streaming give us a solid foundation for future expansion. All of this has been tremendously valuable to us."

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are very pleased that ColorSing has chosen Tencent Cloud's distribution solution. Tencent Cloud has been committed to supporting ColorSing in providing the best user experience by providing SDKs that can be used for rapid service development. We look forward to seeing ColorSing's services further develop. Tencent Cloud will continue to support the innovation of our customers in Japan and around the world."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About ColorSing:

ColorSing Inc., based in Tokyo, is a fast-growing startup dedicated to "maximizing the value of songs and bringing color to life." Its app ColorSing—a singing-focused live-streaming platform—has achieved over 300 million yen in monthly revenue and earned top ratings on the App Store (4.7) and Google Play (4.4). Backed by DeNA and Xing, ColorSing offers over 110,000 karaoke tracks and lets singers earn cash rewards, creating a vibrant community for music lovers and live performers.

