Colosseum Establishes Japan Subsidiary to Accelerate Entry into Local Logistics Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colosseum Corporation, a global logistics DX partner led by CEO Park Jin-soo, has officially completed the establishment of its Japan subsidiary and is launching a full-scale expansion into the country's fast-growing e-commerce logistics market.

Since its founding in 2019, Colosseum has built an asset-light logistics network by connecting and upgrading more than 53 professional fulfillment centers globally or worldwide. Instead of constructing its own warehouses, the company transforms underutilized facilities and idle labor into high-performance logistics hubs, establishing itself as one of Korea's notable logistics-tech innovators.

With the launch of the Japan subsidiary, Colosseum will introduce Colo AI, its AI-powered logistics SaaS solution equipped with an advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS) designed specifically for Japanese on-site operations. The company noted that both Korea and Japan have traditionally focused on OMS (Order Management System), while the WMS—which directly influences the efficiency of receiving, storage, picking, and outbound processes—has not sufficiently evolved.

Executive Director Yoo In-hyung explained, "The Japanese market prioritizes on-site efficiency and data-driven operations. As the market handles a large volume of multi-SKU, small-lot orders, operational stability—such as picking accuracy, route control, and inventory precision—becomes critical. This is why the WMS plays a particularly important role."

He added, "Based on the WMS-driven operational expertise we built in Korea and the United States, we prepared the Japan subsidiary with confidence that our experience will transfer effectively. We will offer a localized solution reflecting Japanese warehouse layouts, labor practices, workflow styles, and inventory rules."

Colosseum's Colo AI integrates OMS, TMS, and WMS into a unified platform that automatically optimizes picking routes, packaging methods, and order mapping. It also supports integrations with major Japanese e-commerce platforms such as Qoo10 Japan and Rakuten, significantly improving fulfillment productivity for local sellers.

Through its new entity, Colosseum will strengthen logistics connectivity between Korea and Japan while providing end-to-end fulfillment services covering inventory storage, order handling, and last-mile delivery. The company aims to offer Japanese consumers faster and more reliable delivery experiences.

Colosseum also brings proven operational expertise from its Los Angeles hub, where it has stably operated a fulfillment center in partnership with global beauty platform CTKCLIP. In addition, Colo AI has demonstrated its competitiveness in both Korea and the United States by delivering substantial efficiency gains, including up to 250 minutes of reduced labor time, up to 45% lower logistics costs, and up to 6.9 times higher processing volume.

SOURCE Colosseum International Inc