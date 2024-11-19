Colt Data Centre Services and RMZ announce a joint venture to invest $1.7 Billion in the Indian Data Centre market

The investment will initially focus on expediting development at existing sites in Navi Mumbai and Ambattur, Chennai , with an additional third site to be added in future.

MUMBAI, India and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMZ, one of the world's largest family-owned alternative asset owners, and Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading global hyperscale data centre operator, announced a joint venture focused on developing digital infrastructure in the Indian market. The venture represents an equal partnership between RMZ and COLT DCS.

Colt DCS has 25 years of experience developing and operating data centres in Tier 1 markets in Europe, Japan and India. It has recently enjoyed strong growth delivering sustainably designed infrastructure and world-class service for global hyperscale customers. The joint venture will accelerate the delivery of new capacity for their customers in India. RMZ brings 20 years of experience in developing, owning and operating high quality infrastructure in rapidly growing Indian markets. The joint venture will leverage RMZ's long term relationships with supply chain partners and their Fortune India 500 customers as the company enters the digital infrastructure market.

Commenting on the partnership, Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS said, "In terms of our expansion India remains a strategic country of focus and key in terms of delivering against our aggressive growth strategy. Colt DCS has a proven track record, working with the world's largest hyperscale cloud providers and multi-national companies. The partnership with RMZ will provide the opportunity to further accelerate and execute our ambitious plans."

Commenting on the joint venture, Deepak Chhabria, CEO of RMZ Infrastructure stated, "We are witnessing an extraordinary shift in the data centre landscape, driven by the accelerating demands of cloud adoption and the AI revolution. At RMZ Infrastructure, we recognize that digital infrastructure is not just an investment theme but a cornerstone of India's economic future. Colt DCS' proven track record in delivering high-quality, scalable solutions aligns perfectly with our vision for India. Colt DCS commitment to operational excellence and innovation complements our mission to build state-of-the-art facilities that meet the evolving needs of sectors such as banking, financial services, and media. This is our opportunity to shape the future of data infrastructure in India, and we are ready to rise to the challenge."

Colt DCS provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. They provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 16 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Their hyperscale and colocation solutions allow their customers the freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

Colt DCS has over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on its vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market. They put environmental awareness at the heart of everything they do and have taken ownership to reduce their environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of its sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near and long-term Science-based Targets to cut their emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

RMZ is one of the world's largest family-owned alternative asset owners, with a core focus on real estate and infrastructure. As custodians of smart capital, they own and build businesses that set the foundations of a sustainable economy. Their multi-industry scale enables investment in dynamic sectors, geographies, and strategies positioned for long-term growth. Headquartered in India, RMZ specializes in real assets, encompassing premium office, industrial & logistics, hospitality, luxury living, mixed-use developments and data centers.

With over two decades of expertise in alternative asset investment and development, RMZ is renowned for its tailored real asset solutions. As custodians of smart capital, the family-owned firm owns, develops, manages, and invests in businesses that shape the future, setting the foundations for a sustainable global economy. Future infrastructure initiatives will incorporate innovative technologies and solutions, ensuring responsiveness to evolving market demands.

