LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data center solutions, today announced the launch of the Central Telemetry Platform. The globally available solution developed in partnership with Protiviti, a global consulting firm and Microsoft Solutions Partner, enables customers to use real-time telemetry data to support the management of their data center workloads.

Colt DCS launches Central Telemetry Platform, providing customers with real-time performance analysis for cost savings, efficiencies and sustainable outcomes

Hyperscale customers can now review and manage their data center operations, enabling them to monitor data center power usage, internal and external temperatures, and electricity usage for cooling. By having access in real-time, enterprises and Cloud Service Providers can act on the insights by shifting processing loads to where it's cheaper and proactively track the maintenance of equipment, benefiting from increased efficiencies, reliability, cost savings, and even improving energy usage of sites for sustainability goals.

The tool collects local data and centralizes it into one platform, accessible via an API. From there, customers can build their own applications to continuously view and monitor the insights.

Quy Nguyen, Chief Sales Officer at Colt DCS said: "There is a growing need for our hyperscale customers to have access to live reporting metrics for their data centers, so they are equipped with the information they need to succeed. The Central Telemetry Platform positions Colt DCS as the partner of choice for hyperscale Cloud Service Providers and large enterprises and supports our innovative and sustainable approach, and our goal to be the most customer centric data center operator. Working alongside Protiviti, with its extensive experience of data and analytics, has helped us to bring an innovative solution to market that will bring significant benefit to our customers."

Michelle Moody, Managing Director Data and Analytics, at Protiviti said: "Static reports are a thing of the past. Interactive dashboards allow for deep dives and granular analysis on key data center metrics, providing businesses with the insights they need to thrive. We're excited by the opportunity to support Colt DCS on its journey of innovation for customers. We are always looking at ways to solve ongoing business challenges, and the new platform delivers speed, transparency, and deep insights on key metrics within data centers."

About Colt DCS

Colt DCS provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 17 state-of-the-art-carrier neutral data centres spanning 7 cities.

Our hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data centre operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver.

As part of our sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near- and long- term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

www.coltdatacentres.net

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services