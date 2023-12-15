COMAU DEPLOYS INNOVATIVE DEDICATED HYBRID TRANSMISSION ASSEMBLY LINES FOR HYCET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comau has designed and deployed a high-volume, automated assembly line for HYCET, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motors and a leading manufacturer of DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) technology. The L.E.M.O.N. hybrid DHT is a next-generation transmission system that allows for the simultaneous use of gasoline engines and electric motors, enabling efficient power sharing between them. To meet the customer's large-scale manufacturing targets, Comau's end-to-end solution features a total of 12 robots across 6 lines to deliver an annual production capacity of 150,000 units per line with a cycle time of less than 2 minutes.

Comau-Hycet Assembly Test Line

Within the scope of the project, Comau has wholly developed the necessary components, including e-motor assembly lines, gear and shaft assembly lines, main assembly lines, and the assembly test lines. The system also includes critical processes that grant full-process assembly from individual components to fully functional units. Furthermore, the high-speed production solution not only satisfies HYCET's strict requirements in terms of manufacturing accuracy and product quality, it also ensures better adaptability and efficiency while lowering the production costs for future DHT product upgrades. Indeed, the Comau-designed production line can be easily customized to meet different market needs.

"HYCET's DHT technology represents cutting-edge innovation in the hybrid vehicle sector and delivers outstanding performance for Great Wall Motor's DHT system. As our technology partner, Comau's design and engineering capabilities confirm their exceptional position in this field." said Wu Hongchao, Vice President of HYCET Technology Co., Ltd.

Comau invests in the development of e-drive technologies and consistently broadens its technology portfolio to meet the evolving demands of e-mobility applications. In addition to excelling in the design, manufacturing, and integration of flexible, modular, reconfigurable, and scalable automation solutions, the company specializes in stator assembly systems, rotor assembly systems, e-Drive assembly systems, electric control assembly systems, etc. Comau is also developing automated manufacturing systems for battery cells, modules and complete packs (with any cell format), Comau offers a range of systems for different stages of the production process including battery cell forming technologies.

By combining pioneering competencies in automation and electrification, Comau supports global customers in adopting technology advances and digitalization for large-scale electrification of the automotive market. The focus remains on delivering cutting-edge solutions for the future of new energy vehicles.

