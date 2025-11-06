COMAU STRENGTHENS ITS COLLABORATION WITH BEIJING FOTON DAIMLER TO BOOST ADVANCED TRUCK MANUFACTURING IN CHINA

Comau has delivered a fully automated body-in-white welding and material handling solution for Foton Daimler's next-generation A6 platform for heavy-duty trucks

Designed for flexibility and scale, the system supports co-line production of 66 vehicle variants

The innovative solution enables an annual production capacity of up to 120,000 units with an OEE of more than 90%

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comau has reinforced its longstanding collaboration with Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd. (BFDA) by developing and delivering a state-of-the-art, fully automated body-in-white solution to support BFDA's new A6 platform. The production line, designed for Foton Daimler's premium heavy-duty trucks, reflects Comau's commitment to helping its customers achieve modular production, reduced time-to-market, and greater manufacturing flexibility.

Truck Body

With a focus on productivity, achieved through flexible and adaptable operations, Comau's solution spans the complete body-in-white welding process. From floor and side bodies to roofs and doors, the highly automated system manages complex configurations with ease. The platform, which spans 18 base body types and covers the full range of Foton Auman vehicles, is currently handling 66 vehicle variants with built-in scalability to support future growth.

Comau's advanced automation allows BFDA to streamline production, achieve an Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) of more than 90% and ensure consistent quality across all its models. Such results are further supported through the centralized control system, which is integrated with key factory software platforms and enables real-time process monitoring and fast, data-driven decisions. Thanks to intelligent quality assurance and rapid model changeover capabilities, the system enhances end-to-end visibility and ensures high first-pass yield rates.

With a projected output of 120,000 trucks per year, the solution supports BFDA's strategic vision to lead the Chinese market with localized, energy-efficient production of premium trucks. It also reinforces Comau's leadership in advanced welding automation for industrial, heavy duty and commercial vehicles of all sizes.

"As China's commercial vehicle sector evolves, the ability to combine flexibility with high-volume production is critical," said Jeff Yuan, Comau APAC Leader. "This project demonstrates our ability to deliver real-world, high-impact automation—helping customers scale efficiently while adapting to market demands."

The deployment strengthens Comau's position in Asia and underscores its commitment to enabling intelligent, flexible, and sustainable manufacturing across global markets.

SOURCE Comau