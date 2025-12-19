COMAU EXPANDS ITS COLLABORATIVE ROBOTICS PORTFOLIO WITH THE MYCO COBOT FAMILY

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comau continues to expand its collaborative robotics portfolio with MyCo, a new family of six collaborative robots designed to support safe, flexible and efficient human-robot collaboration across a wide range of industries.

MyCo Family

The MyCo family comprises six lightweight cobot models with payload capacities ranging from 3 kg to 15 kg and reaches between 590 mm and 1300 mm. Designed for quick installation, intuitive programming and easy deployment, MyCo robots help manufacturers shorten leads time, simplify integration and adapt rapidly to changing production requirements. With IP66 protection and advanced collaborative safety features, the cobots deliver reliable performance even in demanding industrial environments.

Engineered for seamless integration into dynamic production settings, MyCo cobots are well suited for applications such as warehousing, intralogistics, packaging, arc welding and light assembly. Their ergonomic design enables close human-robot collaboration, improving operator well-being while optimizing floorspace utilization and operational safety.

MyCo reflects Comau's industrial approach to collaborative automation, combining application and process know-how with user-friendly digital tools. Customers can select the most suitable solution from Comau's comprehensive portfolio of industrial and collaborative robots, or a combination of both, based on specific production needs. This flexibility is further enhanced by Comau's advanced vision systems, IoT capabilities and strategic partnerships with leading end-effector partners.

"With the launch of the MyCo robot family, Comau is taking yet another concrete step in accelerating its diversification strategy," said Stefania Ferrero, Chief Marketing Officer at Comau. "We estimate that the global collaborative robotics market will see a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2028. This growth is driven by rising demand in non-traditional sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and logistics, as well as increased adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises. MyCo is a cost-effective and versatile response to these trends, offering a highly flexible, user-friendly, and transportable solution that supports safe and efficient operations in dynamic environments."

For more information, visit product features.

SOURCE Comau