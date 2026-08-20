COMAU HONORED WITH "OUTSTANDING PARTNER AWARD" AS HORSE POWERTRAIN CELEBRATES 3-MILLION TRANSMISSION MILESTONE

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Powertrain continues to build momentum in the global transmission market, having achieved a major production milestone earlier this year at its Changxing plant with the rollout of its 3-millionth 7DCT transmission. The milestone was celebrated in a ceremony attended by CEO Matias Giannini, senior management, and key partners.

During the ceremony, Comau was recognized with the "Core Partnership • Outstanding Partner Award" for its exceptional performance throughout the project lifecycle. As the lead line integrator, Comau's recognition highlights the strong mutual trust and long-term collaboration established between the two companies.

Comau served as the primary partner for the automated assembly line, delivering the project in 2021. Despite challenging market conditions and tight schedules, the Comau team ensured high-quality, on-time delivery through efficient resource coordination and on-site management. This execution was critical to the project's successful production ramp-up.

Since start of production, the line has delivered stable, consistent performance. Designed for both reliability and scalability, the system enables Horse Powertrain to adjust production capacity based on market demand. This flexibility was key to achieving the 3-million-unit milestone.

This award strengthens the strategic bond between Comau and Horse Powertrain. By combining global automation expertise with strong local delivery, Comau stays committed to driving manufacturing excellence and supporting high-efficiency production across the industry.

SOURCE Comau