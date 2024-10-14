COMAU PRESENTS ITS CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY FOR NEV AT SOUTHEAST ASIA - CHINA NEV INDUSTRY CONFERENCE 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Southeast Asia-China New Energy Vehicle Industry Conference was held on September 26-27 in Bangkok, bringing together government representatives, industry experts, and business leaders from China, ASEAN, and beyond. Key topics included electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology, smart manufacturing, and charging infrastructure. Wallace Bie, Comau Head of Marketing APAC, delivered a keynote on "Comau End-to-End Smart Manufacturing Solutions for New Energy Vehicles", showcasing the company's innovative contributions and global strategies in the sector.

Comau Body Assembly

As ASEAN's largest automotive manufacturer and exporter, Thailand is rapidly transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs). This shift underscores the future direction of the automotive industry and the growing demand for EV technology and infrastructure. Investments from Chinese OEMs are strengthening the EV supply chain and fostering collaboration between China and Thailand. In 2023, Thailand produced 1.84 million vehicles and exported over 1.1 million (sources: CEIC, Marklines), solidifying its role in global automotive manufacturing and laying a strong foundation for EV industry growth. In this evolving market, Comau has established a competitive edge in EV manufacturing through advanced automation technologies and engineering expertise, allowing for quick adaptation to Southeast Asia's changing needs.

Over the past five years, Comau China has delivered more than 20 large-scale projects across 12 countries, reflecting the company's global reach and execution strength. Its innovative solutions are pivotal in driving technological advancements and enhancing efficiency in EV manufacturing, aligning seamlessly with the increasing adoption of EVs in the ASEAN region.

Comau's expertise spans key processes, including body assembly, electric drive systems, and battery manufacturing. Its advanced technologies, such as OpenGate and ComauFlex, provide modular and automated production lines for flexible manufacturing. In electric drive systems, Comau excels in stator and rotor assembly, motor assembly, and end-of-line (EOL) testing, ensuring comprehensive technical optimization.

In battery manufacturing, Comau has integrated proprietary technologies like laser welding and advanced vision systems to develop automated systems for producing cells, modules, and battery packs with exceptional efficiency. Comau's 360° portfolio addresses all stages of battery manufacturing, from prototyping to recycling, ensuring seamless operations.

Committed to innovation and quality, Comau tailors technical solutions for the ASEAN market and collaborates with key partners to support the growth of the region's EV industry while promoting sustainable development and carbon reduction efforts globally.

