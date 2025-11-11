JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Double 11 shopping festival is approaching! This annual moment is the perfect chance for Indonesian households to level up their homes. From November 1–11, Comfee will roll out a handpicked lineup of 11.11 offers across Shopee, TikTok Shop, and Tokopedia, combining meaningful savings, handy service perks, and a seamless online shopping experience, bringing an ideal opportunity for families and young homeowners to refresh their homes.

Comfee Brings Smart Comfort to Indonesian Homes with Exciting Double 11 Deals!

Comfee is turning every purchase into a joyful reward with exclusive promotions running throughout the campaign period. During November 1-11th, find Comfee on TikTok and Tokopedia, exclusive gifts are as followed:

Nov 1–10: Enjoy a Rp50,000 shipping discount (limited to 300 vouchers) and special price vouchers worth up to Rp150,000 for selected models. Every purchase also comes with a Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask 230ml , available for the first 50 customers.



November 11: The celebration continues with bigger surprises — top 20 customers purchasing 1PK or 1.5PK Comfee ACs will receive a special bundle (Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask 230ml + Hair Oil 70ml) The top 50 buyers of 0.5PK units will get a TSUBAKI Premium Cool & Repair Shampoo 450ml .



Meanwhile, meet special discount on Shopee during the period:

Nov 1–10: Grab a Rp50,000 shipping voucher and a Rp50,000 follow voucher , each limited to 50 users. The same special price vouchers (Rp100,000–Rp150,000) apply for selected AC models, and every purchase during this period also comes with a Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask 230ml , limited to 50 pieces.



November 11: Enjoy all the above vouchers. Top 20 buyers of 1PK or 1.5PK ACs will receive the Fino & Hair Oil special bundle. Top 50 buyers of 0.5PK models will get the TSUBAKI Shampoo . Free installation for 0.5PK and 1PK units (service only, limited to 10 slots).



For Double 11, Comfee spotlights the Gusto inverter air conditioner as the flagship deal for shoppers seeking efficiency, durability and healthier indoor comfort.

Powered by ECO+ AI Algorithm, Comfee Gusto inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Gusto more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

Engineered for durability, Gusto features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

Celebrate Double 11 with Comfee and make your home more comfortable than ever. Check out Comfee's official stores on TikTok Shop, Tokopedia, and Shopee from November 1–11 to unlock these exclusive vouchers, gifts, and limited-time offers. It's time to experience comfort, style, and innovation this season!

Comfee Official Shops:

