Comfee Joins Forces with 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship to Elevate Esports in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfee is proud to announce a co-branding partnership with Honor of Kings, uniting two worlds driven by innovation and passion, Comfee aligns smart-home expertise with the immersive global reach of the 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2025) , while expanding its connection with new generations of consumers through the universal languages of competition, creativity, and lifestyle inspiration.

Following the regional esports season, the spotlight now turns to the KIC2025, set to unfold in Manila, Philippines, from November 14 to 30. With the theme "Rise for Honor," 16 world-class teams will compete for a US$1,000,000 prize pool. KIC2025 marks another step in the global expansion of the Honor of Kings ecosystem. The event combines top-tier competition with cultural programs designed for Indonesian fans. Incorporating cultural elements from the Philippines, KIC2025 offers fans a vibrant mix of top-level competition and entertainment.

As part of the campaign, Comfee introduces the Gusto inverter air conditioner for dynamic lifestyles and gaming-friendly environments.

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

Powered by ECO+AI Algorithm, Comfee inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Comfee features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Comfee more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

Together with Honor of Kings, Comfee invites Indonesian households to experience life where performance is not only limited to the game, but also at home. Join our journey to elevate your space, support your passion and stay connected with the future of smart living.

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world's most popular MOBA game with over 200 million registered users and more than 100 million daily players enjoying the thrill of team battles. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter , Facebook , Youtube , Instagram , TikTok or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.

About Level Infinite

Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand, dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to a network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the potential of their games. Level Infinite is both publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and a collaborative partner in games such as Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Warhammer 40K: Darktide and many more. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com .

