Coming Soon: 2024 Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom Gathering of World Brands

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom is set to take place from August 7 to 9 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The theme of the exhibition is 'Full Connection, New Definition', it will attract more than 200 brands and over 1,000 original new products, gathering design talents from around the world, covering the whole industry chain, all categories and channels of the development of the wedding industry. Organized by Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., this event aims to create an internationally influential platform for the wedding fashion industry, bringing together global brands to showcase the latest trends in the market.

Create a Platform of International Influence, with Domestic and Overseas Brands Competing on One Stage.

The Overseas Brand Designers Zone will feature renowned brands such as Anne Mariee (Ukraine), Amelie (Germany), Ari Villoso (Ukraine), Blossomveil Korea (South Korea), DiAo (Malaysia), Didem Kinail (Turkey), Eva Lendel (United States), Inese Stan (Romania), Innocentia Divana & Innocentia (Ukraine), Kate Aijamous (United Arab Emirates), Lana Marinenko (Russia), Raffiller (Japan), Rara Avis (Belarus), Ricca Sposa (Ukraine), Tra Linh (Vietnam), Wona (Ukraine), Yolancris (Spain), etc.

Chinese Wedding Dress: A Fusion of Traditional and Modern Aesthetics

Chinese wedding dress, rooted in Chinese culture and infused with modern aesthetics, will present a novel interpretation of Chinese wedding fashion. Combining embroidery, satin, and auspicious patterns with Western tailoring techniques, this style breaks the boundaries between tradition and modernity, creating a new international wedding fashion. Brands such as DiAo, TianXi, JinBao & Xilan that can represent this style will be featured.

Cocktail Style: Perfect for Highlighting Your Social Persona

Based on the pursuit of artistic design and functionality, and providing higher quality fashion products for ever-changing work, holiday and social occasions, formal dresses have become the focus of the fashion world in recent years as a social tool for self-expression and expression. The outstanding fashion brand ST.WHITE and SONGE will participate in the exhibition. ST.WHITE creates dresses， which suit girls with youthful, fashionable, agelessness and elegance in tone. SONGE specialises in expressing uniqueness and softness through lines and shapes. Dresses for cocktail style, offer high-quality fashion choices to create just the right social persona.

Lead New Fashion Trends, Harnessing the Power of Originality

The Exhibition will showcase a wide range of products, including wedding dresses, Chinese wedding dress, Qipao, Hanfu, men's suit, mother's dress, social dress, bespoke clothing, bridesmaid dress, themed attire, dressing gown, veils, wedding shoes, styling accessories, makeup, beauty products, nail art & makeup tools, training schools, bridal salon services, fabrics, and packaging. It covers the whole industry chain and categories of wedding fashion.

Embracing the Dual-Carbon Strategy with Unified Booth Construction

In response to the China's dual-carbon strategy, the Exhibition will introduce a green and sustainable development strategy for the first time, implementing unified booth construction. This initiative aims to create better quality, safer, and more sustainable booths.

2024 Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom

Time: August 7-9, 2024

Runway

Time: August 6-7, 2024

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center N5 HALL

Address: Hall N5, No.2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China

