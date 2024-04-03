Commercial Facilities in Osaka's Umekita 2nd Project Zone Are Named "GRAND GREEN OSAKA SHOPS & RESTAURANTS," Advance Opening Set for Sept. 6, 2024 with 19 Shops, Restaurants

OSAKA, Japan, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "GRAND GREEN OSAKA Developer," the joint venture of nine companies led by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., has decided to collectively call the commercial facilities in GRAND GREEN OSAKA, or the Umekita 2nd development project currently underway in front of JR Osaka Station, "GRAND GREEN OSAKA SHOPS & RESTAURANTS." Nineteen shops and restaurants will begin operations in the facilities inside the park and in the North Building as part of the advance and partial opening of the new urban town (*) scheduled for September 6 (Friday), 2024.

The popular Hawaiian restaurant "ISLAND STYLE CAFE & GRILL Koko Head Cafe OSAKA" will open for the first time in the Kansai region in western Japan. "THE JACKSON GARDEN," a cafe and restaurant surrounded by greenery, will also open and can handle wedding parties. "TULLY'S COFFEE" and the "Yurindo" bookstore will collaborate for the first time to open a new innovative store.

(*) On September 6, 2024, as part of the entire GRAND GREEN OSAKA project, the Umekita Park (the entire South Park and part of the North Park) and the North Building will start their operations, and "UMEKITA MMO," a general incorporated association, is scheduled to begin playing the designated role in managing the Umekita Park. The South Building will start its operations around the spring of 2025. The rest of the Umekita Park (part of the North Park) will fully open around the spring of 2027, setting the stage for the whole new town to open in fiscal 2027.

Overview

"GRAND GREEN OSAKA SHOPS & RESTAURANTS," the commercial facilities in the Umekita 2nd development phase zone, will be in the facilities inside the park, the North Building, and the South Building.

- Facilities inside the park

The facilities will offer guests such experiences as "dining while enjoying the seasonal scenery of the urban park." Four facilities -- three in the South Park on the Umekita Park and one in the North Park -- will be set up at convenient locations near the park's entrances.

- North Building

Fifteen stores close to the greenery in the urban park will open. The urban-style "gardens umekita" store run by the DIY retailer Kohnan will not only sell goods but also promote the charms of plants. The large-scale "Patagonia Osaka Umeda" store with an open and spacious floor, as well as a shop to help customers enjoy the park with pets will open. Furthermore, there will be many healthcare-related facilities, such as dentistry, obstetrics and gynecology. The North Building will be connected to the North Building of the adjacent commercial complex GRAND FRONT OSAKA by a deck.

- South Building

The South Building, scheduled to open around the spring of 2025, will have international restaurants and shops to offer front-line urban lifestyles. It will have a spa, one of the largest urban-style hot springs in the Kansai region, equipped with a natural hot spring and an infinity pool overlooking the Umekita Park. As a wellness hub, it will provide visitors with high-value-added experiences such as health, beauty, exercise, and relaxation. Furthermore, a large-scale food market called "Time Out Market Osaka" supervised by the global media "Time Out" will also open.

