Invitation to All to Send a Christmas Gift of Hope to Sick Children

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, Santa Claus has a Nice List and a Naughty List for giving gifts to children. This year, Community Med Care encourages you to become a caring Santa by creating a "Beneficiary List" to send a Christmas gift of hope to children suffering from brain diseases and rare disorders.

Community Med Care's- Uplift with Love - Angel Mission 6th Anniversary Elva Ni & Tsz Kin- Give a Christmas Gift of Hope to Sick Children Christmas Campaign

Acupuncture to Alleviate Suffering

Founded by Professor Wong Tin Chee in October 2018, Community Med Care focuses on providing long-term rehabilitation services for children and adolescents aged 0-30 with congenital and acquired brain injuries, autism, Down syndrome, and rare diseases. This year marks the 6th anniversary of Community Med Care, and we are honoured to have artist Elva Ni as our charity ambassador, helping multiple sick children achieve their dreams, including 16-year-old Tsz Kin.

Tsz Kin was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 18 months old, a rare disease with a prevalence of 1 in 5000 and currently no cure, with an average life expectancy of 18 years. However, Tsz Kin's family has not given up, believing that long-term rehabilitation can slow down muscle degeneration. Since 2018, Tsz Kin has needed a wheelchair due to muscle deterioration. In 2019, he joined the "Angel Mission" rehabilitation program, enduring painful acupuncture and bitter Chinese medicine with his mother's support. Through weekly treatments, Tsz Kin's condition has stabilized without further deterioration.

Give a Christmas Gift of Hope to Sick Children

With Christmas approaching, we invite everyone to become a caring Santa by donating to Community Med Care's "Uplift with Love - Angel Mission" Christmas Gift campaign. Your support will help more children like Tsz Kin, making this festive season meaningful.

Donate HKD 200 to provide 1 acupuncture session for 1 child.

Please generously support Community Med Care's "Christmas Gift of Hope" campaign by visiting [ https://angelmission.org.hk/products/christmas2024 ] to donate, allowing sick children to celebrate a joyful Christmas and lead healthy lives. As a token of appreciation, donors will receive an electronic greeting card featuring artwork from the benefiting children.

About Community Med Care:

Established in October 2018 by Professor Wong Tin Chee (Charity Tax Registration No.: 91/17034), Community Med Care's "Angel Mission" provides free long-term rehabilitation services for children with autism, congenital and acquired brain injuries, and rare diseases. We also offer health training for parents of disabled children to help them better care for their children's health needs.

Community Med Care's vision is to provide rehabilitation services to those battling illness with limited resources, reigniting their hopes and dreams. From 2019 to 2023, the "Angel Mission" has provided over 27,565 free treatments to more than 887 children and adolescents with brain diseases or cerebral palsy. We believe everyone deserves equal access to medical and rehabilitation services and will continue to expand our reach and impact to help more in need, restoring their health and rekindling their hopes and dreams for the future.

For more information about Community Med Care, please visit:

Website: [ https://communitymedcare.org/ ]

Facebook: [ https://www.facebook.com/communitymedcareorg ]

Instagram: [ https://www.instagram.com/communitymedcareorg/ ]

About Professor Wong Tin Chee:

A member of a prominent medical family in Hong Kong, Professor Wong has dedicated over 50 years to promoting the unique culture of traditional medicine in Hong Kong. Inspired by his father, he has a passion for research and has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise, embodying the principles of "treating the root of illness" and "using pain as a point of treatment." Professor Wong is a leading expert in pediatric brain diseases and established Community Med Care to provide rehabilitation services for children with brain conditions.

