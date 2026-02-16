Community Med Care's "Love & Share" CNY Blessing Campaign Gives the Gift of TCM Healing and Brings Hope to Children in Need

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Lunar New Year, Community Med Care is turning seasonal blessings into lasting impact. The charity's "Love & Share" CNY Blessing Campaign invites the public to support its flagship program, "Stand Up with Love: Angel Mission", which provides free Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) consultations to children with autism, ADHD, congenital or acquired brain damage, and other special needs, offering them not just treatment, but a chance to thrive.

Acupuncture and TCM: A Path Forward for Nearly 1,300 Children

The Angel Mission provides TCM orthopaedic care to children and young people aged 0–30 living with congenital and acquired brain damage, autism, Down syndrome, rare diseases, and other conditions. Over the past seven years, the program has delivered more than 55,058 TCM consultations to nearly 1,300 children, walking alongside families on journeys that might otherwise feel impossible.

One such child is Tsz Ching, now nine years old. Diagnosed with developmental delay and hip dislocation, she once struggled to move freely and speak clearly. Since joining the Angel Mission in 2019, ongoing TCM treatment has helped her gain better control of her tongue and hands, and her ability to express herself has steadily improved. For her family, every small step forward, and every smile, is a gift.



A Donation. A TCM Treatment. A Future.



This festive season, Community Med Care is calling on the community to give the gift of healing. Every donation brings a child closer to recovery:

HK$200 – Provides 1 acupuncture session for 1 child

HK$300 – Provides 1 acupuncture session + 3 days of Chinese herbal medicine for 1 child

HK$600 – Provides 1 acupuncture session + 3 days of Chinese herbal medicine for 2 children

This New Year, make your blessing count. Support the "Love & Share" Campaign and help children like Tsz Ching take the next step toward a brighter future through TCM.

Donate now: https://communitymedcare.org/cny/

About Community Med Care:

Established in October 2018 by Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee (Charity Tax Registration No.: 91/17034), Community Med Care's "Angel Mission" provides free long-term rehabilitation services for children with autism, congenital and acquired brain injuries, and rare diseases. We also offer health training for parents of disabled children to help them better care for their children's health needs.

Community Med Care's vision is to provide rehabilitation services to those battling illness with limited resources, reigniting their hopes and dreams. From 2019 to December 2025, the "Angel Mission" has provided over 55,058 free treatments to more than 1,300 children and adolescents with brain diseases or cerebral palsy. We believe everyone deserves equal access to medical and rehabilitation services and will continue to expand our reach and impact to help more in need, restoring their health and rekindling their hopes and dreams for the future.



About Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee:

A member of a prominent medical family in Hong Kong, Professor Wong has dedicated over 50 years to promoting the unique culture of traditional medicine in Hong Kong. Inspired by his father, he has a passion for research and has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise, embodying the principles of "treating the root of illness" and "using pain as a point of treatment." Professor Wong is a leading expert in pediatric brain diseases and established Community Med Care to provide rehabilitation services for children with brain conditions. He has been awarded the 2025 Hong Kong Humanity Award by the Hong Kong Red Cross in recognition of his long-standing dedication to supporting the disadvantaged and his selfless contribution to the practice of humanitarian spirit.

