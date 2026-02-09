Compact Size, High Standards: New Otis Gen3™ Villa Homelift Elevates Everyday Living

The latest home vertical mobility innovation from Otis supports safe, stylish and accessible living

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for affordable, high quality home lifts is increasing[1] – driven by increased urbanisation, the rise of luxury housing and smart homes, and the growing need for enhanced accessibility and mobility solutions as populations age and prefer to live independently in their own homes. The new Gen3™ Villa homelift from Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, is designed to meet the needs of homeowners across Asia Pacific and is now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, The Philippines and Vietnam.

The compact design of the Otis Gen3 Villa homelift simplifies installation and takes up little space in the home – for example, it only needs a pit depth of either 30cm or 50cm, depending on local regulatory requirements. For environmentally conscious homeowners, the patented coated steel belts used in the Gen3 Villa homelift eliminate the need for oil lubrication. In addition, it is energy efficient, thanks to a gearless permanent magnet machine and standby mode technology when the device is not in use. With its single phase (monophasic) power supply, commonly used for standard household appliances, it is easy to install and cost-effective.

"Homeowners in Vietnam seeking safety, style, and accessibility can now bring Otis' world-class, industry-leading solutions into their own homes with the new Gen3 Villa homelift," said Nicolas Lopez, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia. "Built on our well-established Otis Gen3 platform, it combines advanced technology, energy efficient features, and customisable design options to meet high safety standards required for homelifts and elevate modern home living."

Key details: Vietnam[2]

Maximum travel: 15m/6 stops

Passengers: 3-5

Travel speed: up to 0.3m/second

Load: 250kg, 320kg, 400kg.

What are the key customer benefits of the Otis Gen3™ Villa homelift?

Safety

The Gen3 Villa homelift is designed for safe operation:

In a power outage, the Automatic Rescue Operation feature returns the homelift to the nearest landing where passengers can exit safely.

In an entrapment, passengers are immediately connected via the in-car telephone to a person identified in advance by the homeowner who can organise assistance [3] .

. A child lock feature [4] allows customers to choose to lock hall buttons to avoid children calling the homelift without supervision.

Reliability

The established Otis Gen3 platform serves as the foundation for the Gen3 Villa homelift:

An advanced traction and controller system powers its innovative design, delivering smooth, quiet operation.

The patented coated steel belts last longer than roped machines and remove the need for oil lubrication. The belts are monitored 24/7 by the Otis Pulse™ system [5] , which helps to minimise downtime.

Passenger experience

The Gen3 Villa homelift is designed with inclusivity in mind, and comes with customisable design features:

A spacious cab, wide door opening, and ergonomic horizontal control panel provide easy access, including for people using wheelchairs.

Customised cab designs are available to match the aesthetics to home décor and architectural styles.

Additional options include panoramic glass walls that provide openness and natural light.

1. Source: Home Elevator Market Trend, Outlook & Forecast 2025-2035. 2. These figures apply in Vietnam at the time of writing. Product features and availability may vary by country. For specific details, please contact your Otis representative. 3. Customer to provide in-car telephone device and activate before use. 4. The child lock feature requires activation by the homeowner after installation. 5. Feature subject to a maintenance contract.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

