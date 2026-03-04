Otis Appoints Hemant Jolly as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Australasia

SYDNEY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, has announced the appointment of Hemant Jolly as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Otis Australasia, effective 1 March 2026. Based in Sydney, he will oversee operations across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea.

Hemant will lead the organisation to meet evolving demands as infrastructure and city centres transform and require modernisation, population growth fuels the development of multi‑family housing, and interest in digital and sustainable solutions continues to increase, fostering a customer‑centric culture rooted in the Otis Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality, ensuring the delivery of safe, reliable and high‑quality service.

"I'm honored to take on this role and to work with our talented teams across Australasia. Together, we will build on Otis' strong foundation while continuing to bring an unparalleled experience to our customers thanks to our innovative Otis products and services and the expertise of our teams in delivering outstanding service," said Hemant.

Hemant brings extensive experience in strategic transformation and business leadership in diverse markets across Asia Pacific and the United Kingdom. Most recently, he led the transformation and acceleration of Otis' modernization business across Asia Pacific, while also leading corporate development and strategy for the region.

Hemant holds an MBA from IMI, Delhi and Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

