Compal and Datasection Advance AI Infrastructure for the Production Era

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transitions from experimentation to large-scale production deployment, demand for AI factories, AI cloud infrastructure, and high-performance computing capacity continues to accelerate. Compal Electronics ("Compal"; TWSE: 2324), a leading provider of server and AI infrastructure solutions, is supporting this transformation through advanced computing platforms designed for next-generation AI workloads and large-scale AI service delivery.

As organizations continue to expand the use of AI across software development, content creation, video generation, and intelligent business operations, infrastructure has become a critical foundation for delivering reliable and scalable AI services. At the same time, enterprises are actively exploring new AI-driven workflows and agentic AI applications, driving demand for larger-scale and more capable AI infrastructure.

As part of this effort, Japan-based AI infrastructure provider Datasection Inc. utilizes Compal's SGX30-2 AI server platform to support the expansion of its AI cloud platform and computing infrastructure. As demand for generative AI, coding assistants, video generation services, AI agents, and large-scale inference workloads continues to grow, scalable AI infrastructure has become increasingly important for delivering production-grade AI services across the Asia-Pacific region.

Designed for next-generation accelerated computing environments, Compal's SGX30-2 AI server platform delivers the compute density, scalability, and operational efficiency required for modern AI factories. Optimized for AI and HPC workloads from training to inference, the platform supports a broad range of compute-intensive applications, including large-scale inference, AI service deployment, and emerging agentic AI workloads. By enabling customers to efficiently scale computing resources, the platform helps accelerate the deployment of production-ready AI environments.

"AI is rapidly moving beyond experimentation into large-scale production environments," said Alan Chang, Vice President of Compal Infrastructure Solutions Business Group. "As AI factories, AI cloud services, and large-scale inference workloads continue to expand, infrastructure scalability, system integration, and operational efficiency have become critical success factors. Through collaboration with ecosystem partners such as Datasection, Compal is committed to helping customers build the computing foundation required to support the next generation of AI innovation and service delivery."

As demand for AI computing infrastructure continues to grow, Compal remains committed to advancing innovation across compute, power, and cooling technologies. By working closely with customers and ecosystem partners, the company aims to accelerate the deployment of AI factories, large-scale AI infrastructure, and intelligent services that support the future of AI at scale.

SOURCE Compal Electronics