Compass Offices and RedBox Storage Forge Strategic Alliance to Redefine Workspace and Storage Flexibility

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Offices, a leading provider of flexible offices in Asia Pacific, and RedBox Storage, Hong Kong's premier self storage specialist, today announced a strategic alliance designed to streamline business operations and maximize office efficiency across Hong Kong.

This collaboration integrates Compass Offices' flexible serviced workspaces with RedBox's premium business storage solutions, offering tenants a seamless extension of their office environment.

RedBox Storage provides secure, climate-controlled business storage solutions, acting as a seamless back-of-house extension for Compass Offices customers. Compass Offices' flexible workspaces are designed for collaboration and growth—now enhanced by RedBox's seamless storage solutions to maximize everyday office efficiency.

Solving the Space Constraint for Growing Businesses

As businesses in Hong Kong adopt more agile working models, the demand for efficient inventory, document and records management, and business storage has surged. This partnership addresses a critical pain point: optimizing valuable workspace while maintaining easy access to physical assets.

Through this alliance, Compass Offices' customers will gain exclusive access to RedBox's storage ecosystem, effectively expanding their office footprint. Key services include:

Door-to-Door Valet Service: Designed for documents, archives, and seasonal materials, this service eliminates the logistical hassle of moving items off-site. RedBox Storage manages the entire process — delivering boxes to Compass Offices' reception areas, transferring packed items to a secure facility, and returning them to the center upon request.

Self Storage Space: For larger or ongoing requirements, customers have access to RedBox's self storage facility as an extension of their operational footprint. Piloting at RedBox's premier Sai Wan location – located minutes from CBD, the facility offers 7-day on-site support and 24/7 CCTV surveillance. These climate-controlled units allow customers to free up premium office workspace from back-of-house storage while keeping both within easy reach.

Commenting on the new alliance, Andrew Chung, Chairman of Compass Offices, said: "At Compass Offices, we are committed to providing more than just a workspace; we provide comprehensive business solutions. Forging this alliance with RedBox allows us to offer a holistic workspace package that includes flexible storage, adding significant value to our client network."

Benny Chung, CEO of RedBox Storage, welcomed the partnership, adding: "We are thrilled to be facilitating the customer experience enhancement for Compass Offices customers. Our goal is to make storage a seamless part of business operations. By partnering with Compass Offices, we enable business customers and SMEs to focus on growth while their storage needs are being taken care by our award-winning teams"

About Compass Offices

Compass Offices provides businesses with professional, efficient, and flexible workspaces tailored to support growth at every stage. Our serviced offices offer ready‑to‑use workspace solutions with flexible lease terms, making it easy for startups, SMEs, and multinational teams to scale as their needs evolve.

With prime locations across major business districts in Asia Pacific, Compass Offices provides a comfortable, convenient, and productivity‑driven environment designed to help companies stay agile and succeed in a fast‑changing business landscape.

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment firm Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps you make room for what matters most.

