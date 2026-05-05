Compass Offices Expands Its Footprint with a New Center at Silvercord Tower 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui

Compass Offices' latest expansion strengthens its position as the premier flexible workspace provider in Tsim Sha Tsui.

HONG KONG, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Offices, Hong Kong's leading flexible workspace provider, has officially announced the upcoming launch of a new business center at Silvercord Tower 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui, scheduled to open in June. This expansion further cements the company's commitment to one of the city's most vibrant business districts.

Compass Offices expands its presence in Hong Kong with the opening of a modern, collaborative workspace at Silvercord Tower 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Located on Canton Road, this new center is strategically positioned at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic commercial and retail hubs. Just a five-minute sheltered walk from MTR Exit A1 and with seamless access to the High-Speed Rail and China Ferry Terminal, the center offers unparalleled convenience for internationally oriented clients.

The new center features a human-centric design that goes beyond mere functionality, reflecting our commitment to anticipating different client's needs. By focusing on understanding our clients' unique business needs and delivering the hospitality they need, we deliver the supportive environment that allows them to focus on their business and their people. Beyond providing sophisticated, fully furnished office spaces with a contemporary aesthetic, we facilitate connections through a curated events program and offer versatile event spaces and professional event-organizing services. Our clients also enjoy exclusive access to a wide selection of perks, designed to enhance their daily experience and help their teams thrive in an inspiring atmosphere.

"Our continued growth in Hong Kong reflects our strategy of providing high-quality, efficient workspaces where our clients need them most," says Andrew Chung, Chairman of Compass Offices. "By placing this new center at the intersection of Tsim Sha Tsui's business and retail corridors, we are providing our clients with the perfect base to leverage the unique connectivity and professional energy of this district."

The launch of the Silvercord Tower 1 center in June addresses the increasing demand for flexible, high-spec office solutions in Kowloon. By combining an elite business address with the practical benefits of a ready-to-use, fully managed workspace, Compass Offices continues to support SMEs and enterprise teams in optimizing their operational agility. This addition further enhances our focus on hospitality and our human-centric service, ensuring that our work environments prioritize the well-being and productivity of every member.

About Compass Offices

Compass Offices provides professional, efficient, and flexible workspaces tailored to support growth at every stage. Our ready-to-use serviced offices and flexible lease terms empower startups, SMEs, and multinational teams to scale with ease. With prime locations across major APAC business districts, we deliver productivity-driven environments, curated events programs and broad ranging client perks program designed to keep companies agile in a fast-changing landscape. Founded in 2009, we are dedicated to creating inspiring workspaces where your business can thrive.

Contact:

Compass Offices

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SOURCE Compass Offices