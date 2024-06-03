COMPUTEX 2024 Global Press Conference: Tech Giants Connecting the Future of AI Innovation

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2024 will open tomorrow, June 4, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 and 2. It will gather 1,500 exhibitors from around the world, using 4,500 booths. The organizers expect to attract 50,000 overseas and local visitors. The organizers, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), held a global press conference today.

COMPUTEX Keynote focuses on "Connecting AI", AMD Chairman and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su delivered the first keynote speech, kicking off exciting show activities.

During the press conference TAITRA Chairman, James C. F. Huang, stated, "Computing power is the most important key in the AI era. Taiwan has a complete AI ecosystem and rich talent resources, attracting customers from around the world to find ideal partners. COMPUTEX is committed to computing innovations, giving people unprecedented possibilities."

COMPUTEX 2024 to R eveal a N ew E ra of F uture T echnology

COMPUTEX Keynote focuses on "Connecting AI" and covers topics such as AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. AMD Chairman and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su delivered the first keynote speech, kicking off exciting show activities. More speakers include Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Dr. Rick Tsai, Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang, NXP Semiconductors Lars Reger, EVP and CTO, Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, General Director of Delta Research Center, and other global industry leaders to share trends and insights in the AI field.

InnoVEX 2024: Leading the Future Trend of Innovative Technologies

InnoVEX 2024, the innovative exhibition area for start-ups, will bring together 400 start-up companies from more than 30 countries, displaying innovative products and solutions with artificial intelligence, green technology, smart mobility, and semiconductor applications as the main presentations. This year, there are seven national pavilions will participate, including Belgium/Flanders, Brazil, France, Australia/NSW Pavilion, Japan, Indonesia, and India.

NEW! Sustainable Design Award to Create a Benchmark for Green Exhibitions

ESG sustainable governance is an urgent task for the global industry. COMPUTEX takes on the green transformation of the exhibition as its own responsibility and is committed to promoting the concept of sustainable environmental protection. In addition to continuing last year's highly praised "ESG GO! Booth Signage" and "Earth Mission APP", this year marks the first "Sustainable Design Award," encouraging exhibitors to integrate the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) spirit into their booths.

For more information, please visit www.computextaipei.com.tw

