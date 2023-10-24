Concordia International School Shanghai Commemorates 25 Years of Community, Excellence and Growth

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai, a leading international school in Asia, celebrated for its commitment to academic excellence and active community involvement, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 25th anniversary. The commemorative event, which took place in September 2023, was attended by the school's leadership team, as well as esteemed guests from the Shanghai Pudong New Area Education Bureau and members of the Shanghai media.

The occasion began with a welcome from two students from one of the school's high school Mandarin classes, who served as Masters of Ceremonies for the morning's proceedings. Mr. Steve Winkelman, Concordia's Head of School, delivered a heartfelt address encapsulating the institution's transformative journey and enduring contributions to the field of education.

"At Concordia, we believe that education is a transformative journey that shapes young minds and empowers them to become compassionate, critical thinkers ready to make a positive impact on the world," said Mr. Winkelman. "Our dedicated faculty, diverse student body, and state-of-the-art facilities provide the perfect backdrop for this journey of discovery and growth."

The celebration was enriched by a video message from its sister school, Concordia International School Hanoi. This was followed by a speech from Mr. Ding Lizhong, the Chief Superintendent of Schools for the Shanghai Pudong New Area Education Bureau. Mr. Ding's remarks expressed his expectations for Concordia's future: "Today, as we stand at a new starting point, we see not only the school's past, but also its future. The Word of the Year 'Renew' is like a flag, representing both a spirit and an attitude towards the future, with the courage to embrace new challenges and opportunities ahead."

The unveiling of a time capsule assembled by the school's student representatives during its 10-year anniversary marked a special moment during the ceremony.

It was a symbolic, interactive activity that unveiled several items: a recording of a Middle School choir performance, a Heart-to-Heart teddy bear—which serves as a reminder of the school's rich history of service learning—and Concordia yearbooks from 2008-2009. These items were chosen to bridge the past with the present, serving as emblems of Concordia's dedication to growth, evolution, and perpetual learning.

Attendees participated in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony and were led in a rendition of the birthday song by The Chromatics, Concordia's high school student a cappella group.

The celebration extended beyond symbolic gestures, offering attendees an immersive encounter with Concordia's vibrant learning environment. A school tour showcased Concordia's state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge resources. Demonstrating the school's emphasis on experiential learning, students from the high school Phoenix Squadron, VEX Robotics, and Maker Studio clubs showcased a variety of projects that provided insight into their innovative engineering pursuits.

A highlight was a visit to the Elementary School Library, where librarian Lisa Toner engaged enthusiastic students in captivating storytelling. Notably, the chosen book "The Best Kind of Mooncake" was authored and illustrated by a Concordia alumna, Pearl Au-Yeung.

Concordia International School Shanghai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees, sponsors, and supporters who have played integral roles in its remarkable 25-year journey. The event stood as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Concordia's commitment to nurturing generations of students into lifelong learners, principled leaders, and engaged global citizens. The school's accomplishments over the past quarter-century inspire its community to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the years ahead.

Concordia International School Shanghai is dedicated to providing a transformative education that nurtures the academic, social, emotional, and spiritual growth of its students. Founded in 1998 in Jinqiao, the school offers a diverse and rigorous curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive community that prepares students to thrive in an ever-changing world. Over the past 25 years, the school has evolved into a vibrant community that celebrates diversity, embraces innovation, and instills values of respect and collaboration.

