Concordia Shanghai Early Childhood Division Named Top 2 in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai's Early Childhood Division has been ranked No. 2 among 2025 KingLead China International Kindergarten Ranking Top 30 list.

Released by KingLead Research, the ranking comprehensively evaluates based on field research and five core indicators: Infrastructure, Faculty, Curriculum Contents, Sustainability, and Social Evaluation. The No. 2 placement reflects Concordia's comprehensive strength and its leading role in early childhood education.

Central to the division's success is its student-centered approach, with teachers acting as researchers and facilitators. Inspired by the "the 100 languages" concept of the Reggio Emilia philosophy, children express themselves in many ways, from drawing and building to music, movement, storytelling, dramatic play, and scientific exploration.

Excellence remains a hallmark of Concordia education, but it is excellence grounded in purpose and character—not achievement alone. While engaging in academic exploration, the younger learners are also building character development through meaningful play.

"This achievement reflects the collective commitment of our Early Childhood community," says Ms. Shannon Keane, Early Childhood Principal. "At Concordia, we honor the belief that every child is capable, curious, and ready to take ownership of their learning. Through intentional play, our students develop belonging, identity, and the intellectual tools to make sense of their world. We are deeply grateful to our teachers and families who bring this vision to life."

Concordia nurtures a collaborative and supportive learning environment that empowers students to become creative problem-solvers and compassionate members of the global community. The school's commitment to holistic development means it supports students not only academically, but also socially, emotionally, and spiritually.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Concordia is dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts and passions of its students. Concordia's approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values. The school is dedicated to helping each student achieve a bright and prosperous future of personal excellence.

