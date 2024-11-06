Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025: "Your Bleisure, Our Pleasure", Where the Asia Pacific MICE Industry Meets

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 will unite the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) community from March 19-21, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo. Organized by Informa Markets, with Informa Connect as co-organizer, this premier Asia Pacific event marks the inaugural Connect Marketplace in Asia, aiming to elevate experiences and shape the future of the MICE industry.

With the theme "Your Bleisure, Our Pleasure", the event will serve as a platform for the global meetings industry, tourism authorities, and related stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and build relationships that will redefine MICE networks across Asia Pacific and beyond.

What to Expect at Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025

Exhibitor and Visitor Highlights

Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 will feature hundreds of exhibitors and suppliers across 11,360 square meters of exhibition space. The event is set to welcome more than 600 hosted buyers from around the world and attract 8,000 visitors from 14 countries and regions, including Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the USA.

Exhibitors will include a wide range of services, such as airlines, AV and entertainment companies, event contractors, hotels and resorts, tourism boards, technology suppliers and more. Hosted buyers and visitors will come from diverse segments, including associations, corporate organizations, event management companies, and international societies.

Strategic Partnerships

Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 is proudly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). Their support will enhance the event's offerings and ensure an enriched experience for all participants.

More than an Exhibition

Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it's a gateway to immersive, purposeful experiences. At the core of our event are pre-scheduled, one-on-one meetings between high-quality hosted buyers and suppliers, ensuring every conversation is meaningful and impactful. Alongside these curated interactions, attendees can enjoy networking parties, keynote speeches from industry thought leaders, and engaging onsite activities, including city tours that showcase the vibrant surroundings of Hong Kong.

Uniting the MICE Community

"Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 is committed to fostering impactful connections and empowering the MICE community in Asia," said Margaret Connolly, CEO and President of Informa Markets Asia. "We are thrilled to bring together industry professionals to showcase the latest services and attractions, share knowledge, and forge relationships that will elevate the future of MICE in the Asia Pacific region."

"We are excited to help introduce Connect's signature hosted buyer model to Asia, showcasing a world-class meetings destination and connecting international delegates for impactful business" said Matt Johnson, Managing Director of Connect Marketplace.

Mr Dane Cheng, Executive Director, HKTB, commented that "We're thrilled to support Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025, a flagship MICE trade show from North America expanding its APAC footprint through Hong Kong. This is a strong testament to our city's status as the world's meeting place and events capital of Asia, and we look forward to providing participants with enriching experiences while fostering the success of this inaugural show."

"Hosting the inaugural Connect Marketplace Hong Kong 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo is not only a key highlight of our 20th-anniversary celebrations, it marks a significant milestone for the Asia Pacific MICE industry." said Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, "With AsiaWorld-Expo's strategic location at the centre of the thriving China Greater Bay Area, we are confident that this premier networking event will set the stage for a new era of connections and collaborations across the Asia Pacific region."

Join us from March 19-21, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Halls 5 & 7, and be part of the movement transforming events and elevating experiences across Asia Pacific.

For more event information, please visit www.connectmarketplacehongkong.com

For inquiries, please email [email protected]

About the Organizers

Informa Markets and Informa Connect, both part of Informa PLC, are global leaders in connecting industries to drive growth and innovation. Informa Markets organizes over 450 B2B events across sectors like Healthcare, Infrastructure, Fashion, and Food, facilitating trade and knowledge exchange worldwide. Informa Connect complements this with event-driven learning and digital content in fields such as Finance and Life Sciences. Informa also organizes leading MICE events, including Routes, COTTM, and the Corporate Travel Community (CTC), further supporting the global meetings and events industry. Together, they unite communities to trade, share insights, and shape industry futures. With the debut of the Connect Marketplace brand in Asia, they are setting a new standard for impactful B2B engagement in the region. standard for impactful B2B engagement in the region.

SOURCE Informa Markets