"Connect to Innovation": UNISOC Uses Innovative Technology to Bring People Closer to the World

As a technology company committed to "making connectivity accessible to everyone," UNISOC is working to bridge the global digital divide through innovation.

Connect to Innovation

In today's connected era, smartphones, wearables, and smart devices have become essential to how we live, work, and play. Yet, many people still cannot enjoy the convenience of high-quality connectivity. Research indicates that around 3.1 billion people remain offline, accounting for 38% of the global population — and 1.4 billion people aged 15 and above cannot afford a $30 smartphone. These figures highlight the gap between the promise of technology and its accessibility in reality.

UNISOC believes that connection is about more than technology— It shortens distances, empowers communication, and gives innovation true meaning. It also can carry warmth. Guided by its mission "Innovating for a better world" UNISOC strives to make intelligent living accessible to all through inclusive, people-centered technology.

Exploring More Possibilities of Connection——

Empowering S mart E xperience W orldwide

In India, UNISOC powered the realme C53, enabling users to enjoy a 100-million-pixel ultra-clear imaging experience for just ₹10,000. In Southeast Asia, UNISOC partnered with ZTE nubia to launch an affordable light-flagship gaming phone priced at only ₹30,000. Equipped with the UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine, players can enjoy top-10 global mobile games with stable, high frame rate and smooth performance.

Entertainment, once limited by price, is now open to everyone.

Bringing High-quality Imaging Within Reach

Beyond gaming, UNISOC's imaging engine empowers ordinary users to capture cinematic-quality photos and videos. Whether it's a sunset on the road or laughter among friends, every moment can be vividly and accurately preserved.

Connecting Innovation with Humanity

From imaging to gaming, from smartphones to wearables, UNISOC continues to focus on connection, using innovation to close the distance between people and technology. We believe true technology is not only about performance breakthroughs—but also about human warmth.

Connect to Innovation: This is UNISOC —— Making Every Connection Filled with Humanity and the Power of Innovation.

