Making Innovation Accessible to Everyone, Everywhere

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC recently launched the "ChipFire" classroom, a global science education program designed to inspire young people's interest in technology. Through fun, hands-on learning, participants explore the world of chips and 5G. So far, over 10,000 teachers and students have joined the program to discover the power of innovation.

As a global innovative technology company, UNISOC is committed to sustainable and responsible innovation. Guided by ESG principles, the company promotes low-carbon development, digital inclusion, and people-centered technology innovation for a greener and fairer future.

Technology: Making the Earth Greener

Intelligent systems bring efficiency and convenience to modern life, yet energy consumption and environmental pressure are quietly rising—sustainable living has become a challenge each of us must face. UNISOC firmly believes that technology is more than speed and performance—it is also about gentleness and respect for the environment.

Through ongoing innovation in chip technology, UNISOC integrates green tech into daily life. Over the past year, our chips have supported billions of shared bikes, reducing more than 900,000 tons of carbon emissions; our 5G chip achieved a 40% reduction in core power consumption, eliminating approximately 816,000 tons of CO₂ per year—well below the industry average; in IoT applications, our high-efficiency chips helped partners optimize power consumption by an average of 20%, cutting about 310,000 tons of carbon emissions annually across global industries.

Looking ahead, we will continue to let technology illuminate a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Innovation: Bringing Connections Closer

In an age of ever-changing tech, we enjoy unprecedented intelligent experiences. Yet globally, three billion people still cannot access the digital world. While fast-moving technology certainly makes life more convenient, it can also widen the gap between people. UNISOC believes innovation is not about how far the technology can go—it is about how many people it can bring along. We hope that through our technology, connections will draw closer, and technology will become more equal.

Devices powered by UNISOC are enabling more people to enjoy digital life with warmth. UNISOC products now reach over 140 countries and regions; globally, one out of every 8 smartphones is powered by UNISOC , one out of every 4 cellular IoT devices is powered by UNISOC. From the first video call in remote areas to elder-care moments under real-time protection, UNISOC and its partners have launched senior-friendly smartphones and health-monitoring watches, helping tens of millions of elderly integrate into digital life; from Smart Home to child safety guardians. Working deeply in children smart wearables market, UNISOC has already protected over 100 million children worldwide. In UNISOC's public education program — the "ChipFire" classroom — more than 10,000 young people each year experience science and innovation up close through hands-on experiments. UNISOC enabled smart POS terminals also bring convenient smart-payment experiences to small businesses on every street corner, supporting every dream.

We build bridges through technology, so that the innovation reach every person. In the future, UNISOC hopes to make innovation boundless, and connection borderless. With every leap of technology, we move closer and live warmer lives.

Responsibility: Making Innovation More Trustworthy

In today's accelerating digital wave, technological innovation is not just a race for speed—it is a test of trust. From responsible operations to low-carbon practices, every link directly affects how people trust technology. UNISOC deeply believes that sound governance is the foundation of innovation; only within a clear, transparent and efficient system can every technological breakthrough truly become trustworthy.

We integrate ESG principles into our corporate strategy and daily management—leveraging digitalization to enhance efficiency, and institutional frameworks to ensure transparency. We strictly implement the ISO 14064 greenhouse-gas verification standard, and we rely on a carbon-emissions management platform to systemically manage greenhouse-gas data. During the reporting period, UNISOC achieved total greenhouse-gas emissions of 14,876.8 tons CO₂e, with an emission intensity of only 0.94 tons CO₂e per million-RMB revenue—far below industry average. In addition, we advance green office practices to promote low-carbon and high-efficiency parallel operations. Smart offices, green meetings and paperless workflows all make work more efficient and everyday sustainability more real.

As a global technology enterprise, UNISOC fully understands that social responsibility is not only a task—it is a long-term commitment. Going forward, UNISOC will continue to work hand-in-hand with global customers, partners and society, jointly advancing low-carbon and sustainable development, so that every technological innovation becomes even more worthy of trust. making innovation accessible to everyone, everywhere.

