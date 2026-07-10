Connecting Energy Systems, Powering Tomorrow: SIEW 2026 Registration Now Open

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 19th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), taking place from 26 to 30 October 2026 in Singapore, under the theme "Connecting Energy Systems, Powering Tomorrow".

Singapore International Energy Week 2025

2. The week-long event will address the urgent need for more resilient, integrated power systems as global energy demand surges from AI, data centres, and electrification. Discussions will focus on strengthening regional grids, advancing next-generation technologies, and deepening cross-border collaboration to secure a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive energy future.

Distinguished Attendees at SIEW 2026

3. Organised by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), SIEW 2026 will convene leading policymakers, industry leaders, international organisations and energy professionals from around the world to exchange perspectives, forge partnerships and advance practical solutions for the energy transition. Distinguished guests include:

H.E. Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency H.E. Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to International Renewable Energy Agency, United Arab Emirates Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency Lin Yang, Deputy Executive Secretary for Programme, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Xin Bao'an, Chairman, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation Stéphanie Guénot Bresson, Commissioner, Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority Dr Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association Clare Savage, Chair, Australian Energy Regulator Erik Westergaard, Deputy and Acting Chair, Electricity Authority (New Zealand) Emmanuelle Wargon, Chair, French Energy Regulatory Commission Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul Bin Ahmad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tenaga Nasional Berhad Li Rui, Vice President, China Southern Power Grid Eric Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Power, GE Vernova Dr Han-Gon Kim, President, Innovative SMR Development Agency Stefanie McGregor, Chief Executive Officer, Marinus Link Hilmi Panigoro, President Director, MedcoEnergi Megumi Muto, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, Mizuho Financial Group Zhou Jiayi, President, PowerChina Alessandro Panico, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, Transmission, Prysmian Leong Wei Hung, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd John Ng, Chief Executive Officer, YTL PowerSeraya Group

4. Flagship events at SIEW 2026 include:

I. SIEW Summit takes place over two days on 26 and 27 October. Day 1 will feature panel discussions covering energy security, grid resilience, technology, finance and the future of gas. Day 2 will feature the Singapore-IEA Forum, Singapore-IRENA High-Level Forum, and the inaugural IAEA@SIEW Forum.

II. The Singapore-IEA Forum will explore major shifts in global and regional energy markets and their implications for energy security and affordability. The Singapore-IRENA High-Level Forum will examine pathways to accelerate renewable energy deployment through financing, innovation and regional collaboration.

III. The inaugural IAEA@SIEW Forum, co-hosted with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will discuss how nuclear energy can contribute to energy security, decarbonisation and long-term energy system resilience, as well as how countries at different stages of nuclear readiness can be supported.

IV. Beyond the Summit, the SIEW Energy Insights, SIEW TechTable, and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables will explore key developments in energy security, regional connectivity, system resilience and decarbonisation, including advancements in nuclear energy, biomethane, geothermal energy, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, energy storage, and AI-enabled technologies.

V. The 4th ASEAN Energy Regulatory Forum, co-organised with the Future of the Grid, will focus on the regulatory, commercial and financing frameworks needed to advance regional power integration. Discussions will centre on enabling cross-border electricity trade, strengthening grid interconnectivity, supporting investment in regional infrastructure, and accelerating the development of the ASEAN Power Grid to enhance energy security and decarbonisation.

VI. SIEW 2026 will also feature the SIEW Energy Showcase, which marks EMA's 25th anniversary and highlights Singapore's continued efforts to strengthen a secure, resilient and future-ready energy system.

5. Held alongside SIEW 2026, partner events including Asia Clean Energy Summit, Future of the Grid, Asia Gas Markets Conference and Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) | Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) | Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA) will bring together stakeholders from across the energy sector. These platforms will discuss topics such as clean energy deployment, grid modernisation, regional power connectivity, energy security, and emerging technologies shaping Asia's energy future. The Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore will also celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with milestone showcased at its exhibition.

6. Early bird registration closes 30 September. The Summit 2-Day Pass covers the SIEW Summit, the SIEW Summit Receptions, and the Energy Showcase. Register now at register.siew.gov.sg

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Singapore International Energy Week 2026.

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an official trademarked event by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

The SIEW logo is an officially registered trademark, a symbol of credibility and prestige as the world's leading energy event.

About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry. Through our work, we seek to build a clean energy future that is resilient, sustainable, and competitive. We aim to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Mahima Kathuria

FINN Partners for Singapore International Energy Week

Tel: +65 8022 6364

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Energy Market Authority