Connecting the Global Travel Industry: YeePay Builds a Bridge Between China and International Aviation Markets

BERLIN, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 3-5, 2026, ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show, marked its landmark 60th anniversary, gathering over 5,600 exhibitors from 166 countries and regions, nearly 97,000 industry professionals, and 400+ experts sharing the latest global travel trends across 200+ forums.

China's travel market remains a core global growth engine, with 697 million inbound and outbound trips in 2025 and outbound travel projected to top 220 million in 2026. Booming two-way cross-border travel has made robust, compliant cross-border transaction capabilities essential for global airlines, OTAs and travel partners.

At the event, YeePay unveiled its one-stop Global Corporate Account transaction solution. With 20+ years of deep expertise in China's aviation and travel sector, YeePay partners with all Chinese airlines and nearly 10,000 OTAs, operating a secure, compliant cross-border payment network spanning 200+ countries and regions and supporting 100+ currencies.

This unified, fully digital solution addresses core industry pain points for both Chinese airlines expanding globally, and international airlines, OTAs and travel enterprises entering China. It delivers a complete end-to-end transaction workflow covering account opening, funding, payment, reconciliation and settlement, resolving challenges from slow cross-border settlement, high FX costs and complex compliance, to local market access barriers. Multiple international carriers at ITB Berlin expressed interest in expanded cooperation, with a European airline partner noting the solution streamlined its compliant access to China's ecosystem and accelerated market expansion.

As ITB Berlin's 60-year legacy mirrors the global travel industry's shift to full interconnectivity, YeePay – a China-rooted, global-serving transaction provider – empowers overseas aviation and travel players with reduced cross-border costs, enhanced capital efficiency and simplified international settlement, to fuel the next phase of global travel growth.

SOURCE YEEPAY