Connexus Travel Launches FIFA World Cup 26™ Content Series

Multi-platform rollout featuring match analysis, player profiles, team previews and travel guides as World Cup excitement intensifies post-draw

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexus Travel today announces the launch of its dedicated FIFA World Cup 26™ content series – a multi-platform rollout featuring latest match updates, key fixtures, team and venue previews, as well as practical travel tips to deepen Greater China fans' connection as World Cup fever intensifies post-draw.

Following the draw last week, participants of the first 48-team FIFA World Cup are locked into 12 groups, unveiling the tournament roadmap and setting the stage for months of tactical preparation, fan debate, and anticipation ahead of kick-off. Global icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could deliver their final World Cup performances, cementing this edition's historic legacy.

As the official sales agent for FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Hospitality Programme across Greater China, Connexus Travel offers guaranteed match tickets, luxury suites, and VIP experiences, providing direct access to the world's premier sporting spectacle.

Our dedicated content will launch simultaneously across these channels:

The historic FIFA World Cup 26™ will for the first time span three countries - the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The 2026 tournament will feature 48 teams across 16 host cities, with 104 matches over 39 days from June 11 to July 19.

"The 2026 World Cup delivers an unprecedented multi-nation viewing experience across 16 cities in three countries," said Abel Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises. "As the first Hong Kong agency to represent FIFA World Cup™ hospitality in Greater China, our content series combines match insights with professional travel planning for seamless fan journeys."

Connexus Travel provides football fans and corporate clients across Greater China with access to a premier selection of Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Hospitality packages. These programmes combine the thrill of world-class match action with luxury travel and personalized service for key fixtures, including the USA Opening Match, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Final.

Beyond guaranteed premium match tickets and luxury suites, Connexus will curate end-to-end travel packages including flights, accommodations across multiple host cities, ground transportation, and signature VIP concierge services tailored for both corporate groups and individual fans.

About Connexus Travel

Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel, License No: 350001), Hong Kong's first registered and an award-winning travel agency, has been a trusted household name for over 77 years. As a leading travel management company in the region, it delivers seamless, tech-enabled experiences, combining personalized 24/7 support with innovative digital platforms. The company offers a full spectrum of travel services—including corporate, leisure, MICE, and exclusive sports/lifestyle travel—and plays a key role in promoting global events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1. Connexus Travel is a member of CSTS Enterprises.

About CSTS Enterprises

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises is a pioneer in dynamic media, entertainment, sports, and travel-technology group. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect international intellectual properties (IPs)—such as major sports and entertainment events—with regional and local brands. This empowers businesses to amplify their reach through experience-led, culturally resonant marketing.

At its core, CSTS Enterprises is a pioneering provider of high-tech, AI-powered solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers exceptional efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

